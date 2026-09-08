Tanzania: Dr Mwinyi Sends Condolences to Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan Following the Death of Her Husband

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, has sent his condolences to President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, following the death of her husband, Hafidh Ameir Hassan.

Hafidh died today, September 7, 2026, at Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital in Zanzibar.

President Mwinyi said he had received the news of the death with deep sadness and expressed solidarity with President Samia, her family, relatives and all those affected by the loss during this period of mourning.

He described the death as a great loss to the family and to those who were close to the deceased, and prayed to God to grant President Samia and her family patience, strength and comfort during this difficult time.

President Mwinyi also prayed for God to forgive and have mercy on the late Hafidh Ameir Hassan and grant him an eternal resting place in Paradise.

Hafidh Ameir Hassan is expected to be buried today in Kizimkazi, Zanzibar. The funeral is expected to be attended by family members, relatives, various national leaders and members of the public.