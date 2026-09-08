Liberia: Taylor Lawyers Drop Preliminary Examination Bid As State Presses Cartel Case

MONROVIA — Former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor's lawyers have abandoned their request for a preliminary examination, clearing the way for the state's cocaine-trafficking case against her to advance without the hearing that would have tested the prosecution's evidence before trial.

By Melvin Jackson

The defense told Criminal Court 'C' that it no longer needs the examination and that the proceedings should continue. The withdrawal leaves the state free to keep building its case in open court.

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Prosecutors say Howard-Taylor is connected to people involved in an international cocaine-trafficking operation that used Liberia as a transit point.

A prosecution investigator has testified that Howard-Taylor communicated with alleged cartel figures and that she received US$15,000 on Aug. 17, 2020, following a request made through Sheikh Bassirou Kante. The investigator also testified about WhatsApp messages, text messages and audio recordings that the state says show her knowledge of the network.

The investigator further testified that one audio recording contains a statement attributed to Howard-Taylor concerning the assassination of former President George Weah. The recording has not been played in court, and the defense has not been heard on it.

The defense has objected on grounds of hearsay, authentication, chain of custody, privacy and constitutional protection. Judge Ousman F. Feika overruled several of those objections. Ruling on the text-message evidence, the court relied on Republic v. Koffa, holding that evidence obtained during covert operations may be admissible.

Prosecutors have asked the court for permission to play audio they say was extracted from communications involving Howard-Taylor and people the state identifies as cartel associates. The defense has preserved its exceptions to the adverse rulings.

Howard-Taylor has not been convicted of any offense, and the state carries the burden of proving its charges with admissible evidence.