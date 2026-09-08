Liberia: Taylor's Lawyers Reject 'Guilty

MONROVIA — The family and legal team of former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor have rejected what they describe as prejudicial public statements and media reports suggesting that she has already been indicted or found guilty, insisting that the criminal allegations against her remain unproven.

Their statement followed the defense team's decision to withdraw its request for a preliminary examination, prompting the Monrovia City Court to send the case forward for further proceedings and the formal indictment process.

Howard-Taylor's legal and family support team said the withdrawal should not be interpreted as an admission of guilt or as evidence that an indictment has already been returned against the former Vice President.

"This decision must be understood in its proper context, and the record must be set straight: as of this statement, Madam Howard-Taylor has not been indicted by a grand jury," the statement said.

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"The Government has announced allegations and filed a criminal complaint -- but a complaint is not an indictment, and an indictment, if ever returned, would not be a conviction," the team added.

The statement came hours after Howard-Taylor's lawyers waived further preliminary examination of the criminal charges brought against her and opted to have the case proceed to the next stage.

According to the defense, the preliminary examination had been sought to test the evidence prosecutors relied upon to justify Howard-Taylor's arrest and detention.

The lawyers claimed, however, that prosecutors objected to the disclosure of certain evidence during the preliminary proceedings and that the court sustained the objection, limiting the defense's ability to examine evidence and question prosecution witnesses.

The defense said it consequently decided to abandon the preliminary examination and proceed toward trial, where it expects to have broader access to evidence through pretrial discovery.

"Rather than allowing the preliminary stage to become a platform for unproven theories without the safeguard of full discovery, we have chosen to proceed directly to trial, where pretrial discovery is guaranteed and her constitutional rights can be fully protected," the statement said.

The defense maintained that Howard-Taylor is innocent and cautioned government officials and the media against presenting the allegations against her as established facts.

"Madam Howard-Taylor is innocent of all these charges," the statement said. "It is deeply troubling that official statements and media reporting have created the impression that she is already indicted or guilty."

The team argued that repeatedly presenting allegations as established facts could prejudice the proceedings and undermine the integrity of the judicial process.

It called on government officials to distinguish between allegations, an indictment and a conviction, and urged public officials to avoid statements that could prejudice the case while it remains before the courts.

The team also urged the media to verify the procedural status of the case and called on civil society, religious leaders and human rights advocates to demand due process and humane treatment.

"Madam Howard-Taylor asks for no special treatment -- only the constitutional protections owed to every Liberian: the presumption of innocence, humane treatment, and a fair, impartial process," the statement said.

"If the Government has evidence, let it be tested lawfully in court. Until then, accusation must not be presented as conviction. We remain confident that a fair hearing on the full record will vindicate her."

Court Sends Case Forward

Meanwhile, Monrovia City Court Magistrate Ben Barco has ordered the case forwarded to the appropriate court after Howard-Taylor's lawyers withdrew and waived their request for a preliminary examination.

The defense formally withdrew the request during proceedings after prosecutors appeared prepared to continue presenting evidence, including audio evidence referenced by a prosecution witness.

Prosecutors did not object to the defense's withdrawal but asked the court to forward the matter to the appropriate jurisdiction to allow the government to pursue a formal indictment.

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The prosecution maintained that it had established sufficient probable cause to move the case forward and said its evidence was available for prosecution.

In his ruling, Magistrate Barco cited Section 12 of Liberia's Criminal Procedure Law, which provides for a preliminary examination at the request of a defendant.

The magistrate said that because Howard-Taylor's lawyers voluntarily withdrew their request, the court could not compel them to continue with the preliminary proceedings.

He therefore instructed the court clerk to forward the case to the appropriate court for further action.

The ruling clears the way for prosecutors to pursue the formal indictment process before a court with jurisdiction over the charges.

Howard-Taylor's legal team stressed that the procedural development does not amount to a finding of guilt, maintaining that the prosecution must prove its allegations through the judicial process.

Further proceedings are expected as the case moves into its next phase.