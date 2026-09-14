South Africa: Ramaphosa Urges Caution On AI Advancements, Echoing Developers

14 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Tamsin Metelerkamp

Speaking at the 18th BRICS Summit, President Cyril Ramaphosa called for the establishment of an international mechanism for the independent scientific evaluation of AI. His comments come as several top AI executives have publicly called for a global slow-down in the pace of AI development.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for BRICS to establish an international mechanism for the independent scientific evaluation of artificial intelligence (AI).

Speaking at a session on shaping the future for inclusive global growth at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, 13 September, he argued that the responsibility of world leaders was to ensure that human governance advanced as rapidly as AI.

The capabilities of AI models were becoming increasingly more powerful, reshaping "almost every area of economic and social life", Ramaphosa said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He acknowledged that AI could support efforts to reduce inequality, poverty and underdevelopment, if used effectively and responsibly, and noted that these tools had the capability to transform medicine, education, scientific discovery, agriculture, productivity and development.

However, "we must listen carefully to what those who are developing the most powerful AI systems are themselves telling us", he cautioned.

"They are warning about systems capable of advanced cyber operations, assistance in biological weapons development, autonomous action, manipulation, mass surveillance, disruption of employment and, ultimately, systems whose capabilities may become difficult for human beings to control.

"We should therefore neither fear AI nor approach it recklessly."

Global 'slow-down' of AI development

Ramaphosa's comments come as several...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.