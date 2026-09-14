Nigeria: Govt Seeks Extension of Amnesty for Overstayed Nigerians in India

Nigeria and India have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, with trade, consular matters, education and cultural cooperation featuring prominently in discussions between their foreign ministers on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit in New Delhi.

Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, held bilateral talks with her Indian counterpart, Dr S. Jaishankar, during the summit, which is being hosted by India under the theme "Building Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."

The minister's media aide, Dr Magnus Eze, in a statement on Sunday, said a major focus of the discussions was the welfare of Nigerians residing in India, particularly those who have overstayed their visas.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu sought further extension of the existing amnesty arrangement to enable affected Nigerians to return home voluntarily without penalties.

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The two ministers also discussed the possibility of concluding a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons, which would provide a framework for the humane and orderly transfer of eligible prisoners between both countries.

On economic relations, the ministers explored opportunities for expanding trade and investment, while stressing the need to deepen mutually beneficial economic partnerships between Nigeria and India.

They further identified education and cultural exchanges as important areas for strengthening people-to-people ties, with greater collaboration expected to promote mutual understanding and broaden opportunities for citizens of both countries.

The meeting was part of Nigeria's efforts to leverage its participation in the BRICS platform to advance bilateral partnerships, expand economic opportunities and promote stronger South-South cooperation, according to the statement.