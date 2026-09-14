Nigeria: BRICS Summit - Nigeria Urges Reform of UN, Global Financial Institutions

Mr Shettima, speaking on behalf of President Bola Tinubu at the Summit on Sunday, said the international political structure must reflect the current political and economic realities.

The Nigerian government has called for reforms to the global political structure and international financial institutions to reflect the changes individual states pursue.

Vice President Kashim Shettima made this demand at the ongoing 2026 BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India.

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Mr Shettima, speaking on behalf of President Bola Tinubu at the Summit on Sunday, said the international political structure must reflect current political and economic realities.

He also stated that institutions such as the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) must be reformed to create a more equitable and responsive International political system.

He said "Nigeria's call for institutions that reflect contemporary economic and demographic realities" reflects the Global South's demand for a more "inclusive international order."

"The transformation we seek must reach the international system," he said.

"Nigeria supports a more representative, equitable and responsive global governance architecture, including reform of the United Nations Security Council and international financial system."

Mr Shettima also urged stronger bilateral and multilateral cooperation among BRICS states.

According to him, part of Nigeria's objective for the BRICS partnership is to promote mutually beneficial cooperation, strengthen South-South partnerships, and advance Africa's development priorities.

"For Nigeria, resilience means building an economy capable of withstanding global shocks while creating sustainable opportunities for our people. This is embedded in our Renewed Hope Agenda through reforms that strengthen macroeconomic stability, diversify production, raise productivity, expand infrastructure and human capital, attract investment for more private sector-led growth, and deepen climate resilience.

"Our partnership must create jobs, expand trade, transport technology and strengthen our nation's productive capacity. We must build a future in which Africa moves from the margins of global development to the frontiers of global growth and innovation," he said.

BRICS is a group of major emerging economies that cooperate on issues such as trade, investment, development, and global governance. Nigeria joined the group as a partner country last year.

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Nigeria previously described BRICS as a platform for Nigeria to enhance trade, investment, and socio-economic cooperation with member states.

Mr Shettima reiterated this objective at the summit, asking BRICS countries to improve cooperation with Nigeria.

He urged for cooperation in trade, agriculture, food security, energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, healthcare and critical minerals.

Mr Shettima also asked member states to partner with Nigeria to develop "artificial intelligence, and digital public infrastructure, fintech, telecommunications, cyber security, biotechnology as well as advanced manufacturing."

He said, "Developing countries must produce technology, create knowledge and own intellectual property. A nation that owns no technology risks renting its future.

"With a population of 250 million people and an average age of 16.9, Nigeria's greatest asset is its young and dynamic population, whose imagination drives our innovation agenda."

"Nigeria sees cooperation with BRICS as an opportunity for investment, technology transfer, and human capital development," he noted.