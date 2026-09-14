Africa: All of Africa Today - September 14, 2026

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BRICS Calls for Diplomacy and Trade Cooperation

BRICS leaders have adopted the 45-page New Delhi Declaration, calling for greater diplomacy, conflict prevention and stronger multilateral cooperation. The declaration expressed deep concern over the ongoing Middle East conflict, urged maximum restraint and called for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure. BRICS also condemned unilateral tariffs and other trade barriers, saying they undermine international law and disproportionately affect developing economies. The bloc backed greater use of local currencies for cross-border trade and welcomed the creation of a BRICS Payment Task Force to make transactions between member states easier and reduce reliance on existing international payment systems. Nigeria also reaffirmed its support for the World Trade Organisation and the multilateral trading system at the summit.

Niger Mutiny Highlights Growing Russian Support

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Niger's failed mutiny has highlighted President Abdourahamane Tchiani's growing reliance on Russia to protect his military government. Soldiers attacked key sites in Niamey on August 29, including an airbase, the presidential palace and the national broadcaster, but loyalist forces, supported by around 200 Russian Africa Corps personnel, drones and reinforcements from Mali and Libya, regained control. At least 27 people were killed and about 100 mutineers arrested. The attempted coup also exposed divisions within Niger's military, with lower-ranking soldiers reportedly frustrated by heavy casualties and unequal deployment and pay compared with better-protected senior units. The episode has also raised questions about the strength of the Alliance of Sahel States and allegations of possible foreign involvement, including by the United Arab Emirates. However, those claims have not been independently verified.

Tunisia to Revise 1992 Drug Law to Combat Organised Crime

Tunisia is preparing to revise its 1992 narcotics law as authorities seek stronger tools to combat increasingly organised drug trafficking networks. The proposed changes could allow measures such as communications interception and undercover operations. It will also address crimes that increasingly involve modern technology and international networks. Authorities said that drug trafficking has grown significantly, with cases rising from about 5,000 in 2020 to 15,000 in 2025 and arrests reaching around 27,000. Tunisia is seen as a transit point for drugs entering by sea, air and land. Officials said that cocaine, ecstasy and prescription medicines such as Lyrica are increasingly circulating. The government is also stressing prevention and demand reduction through families, schools, media and civil society, alongside stronger border controls and international cooperation.

Eritrea Accuses UAE of Port-Based Colonialism

Eritrea has accused the United Arab Emirates of pursuing what it calls "port-based colonialism" in Africa, particularly through its growing involvement in strategic ports across the Horn of Africa. Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh said UAE-linked companies such as DP World are expanding their influence at ports including Berbera in Somaliland and Bosaso in Puntland. These areas are strategically positioned along major Red Sea and Gulf of Aden shipping routes. Eritrea has previously opposed UAE-linked plans involving its territory, including a reported military facility on the Dahlak Islands. The dispute reflects growing competition among regional and foreign powers for control and influence around ports, trade routes and maritime resources, while also adding to tensions over Somalia's authority to approve major port agreements.

Somali Pirates Release Hijacked Ship and Crew

Somali pirates have released the MV Sward and its 17-member crew after holding the vessel for several months, with security sources saying a ransom was paid. The ship was hijacked off Somalia on April 26. It was later used by pirates to capture two Iranian fishing boats and the Cameroon-flagged MV Lutuf. The crew includes 15 Syrians and two Indians. The release comes as piracy is again increasing off Somalia and in the Gulf of Aden, with the International Maritime Organization recording at least 15 attacks this year. Four commercial vessels remain in pirate hands. The latest developments have also exposed conflicting accounts between Puntland security officials and Somalia's federal government over whether ransom payments or military pressure have secured the release of captured ships.

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Late Ugandan King Oyo Buried as Tooro Succession Dispute Deepens

Uganda's King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV has been buried in Fort Portal following his death at the age of 34. However, a dispute over his successor has emerged within the Tooro Kingdom. Oyo became king at just three years old and was once recognised as the world's youngest reigning monarch. Clan elders have selected his cousin, Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma, as the next king, but Oyo's family says he left a 2022 will naming his young son as successor. Queen Best Kemigisa has also accused authorities of restricting the royal family's movements by withdrawing palace guards and deploying soldiers. Religious and political leaders, including President Yoweri Museveni, have called for unity and a peaceful resolution to the succession dispute.