South Africa: Police Probe Kempton Park Murders, Calls for Caution

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is urging women in and around Kempton Park, particularly the Rhodesfield area in Gauteng, to exercise extreme caution following the discovery of the bodies of four women in the same area over a period of approximately two months.

The latest body was discovered on Saturday evening.

Preliminary information gathered by detectives indicates concerning similarities in the circumstances surrounding the deaths. The bodies of the women were found half-naked and with visible bruising, with the discovery sites located within the same vicinity.

"While investigations are still underway and SAPS has not, at this stage, confirmed that the deaths are linked to a serial killer, the similarities are sufficiently concerning for the police to issue a public warning and intensify investigations," the police said in a statement on Saturday.

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The SAPS has urged women in and around Kempton Park not to walk or run alone, particularly in isolated areas. It further said women should avoid secluded spaces, remain vigilant and, where possible, travel or exercise in groups.

"The safety of women remains a priority for SAPS, and the police will not wait for further incidents before taking decisive action," the police said.

The Acting National Commissioner of the SAPS, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, has directed the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner to immediately establish a dedicated multidisciplinary task team to investigate these cases and determine whether there are links between the incidents.

The task team will comprise detectives from specialised units, including the Murder and Robbery Unit and the Investigative Psychology Unit, as well as other relevant disciplines and resources required to urgently advance the investigation.

The team will be led by the Gauteng Deputy Provincial Commissioner, Major General Mbuso Khumalo, who has been tasked with ensuring that all investigative avenues are pursued and that no stone is left unturned in establishing who is responsible for these deaths.

SAPS appealed to anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation, particularly residents, motorists, security personnel and members of the community who may have observed suspicious activity in the Rhodesfield and surrounding areas, to come forward.

"SAPS is taking these incidents extremely seriously. We urge women to remain vigilant, while assuring the community that specialised police resources have been mobilised to establish the circumstances surrounding these deaths and bring those responsible to justice," the police said.

Members of the public with information can contact Warrant Officer Elvis Manyike on 082 465 7249 or provide information anonymously through the MySAPSApp.