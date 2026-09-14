Liberia: Boakai - We Won't Muzzle the Press

MONROVIA — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to press freedom, assuring journalists that his government will not seek to muzzle or control the media and urging stronger government-media relations based on openness, mutual respect and professionalism.

Boakai made the commitment Saturday, September 12, during the second annual Presidential Media Dinner at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, which brought together media owners, journalists and officials of the Press Union of Liberia.

"Our commitment to the principles of the Table Mountain Declaration remains firm," Boakai said. "We believe that freedom of expression, access to information, and an independent, free, and professional media are fundamental to the democratic Liberia we are building."

He said the government remains conscious of its responsibility to be open, accessible and responsive to journalists as they perform their role of informing the public and holding public officials accountable.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The President described journalism as a form of public service requiring courage, sacrifice and accountability, and said the media should not view his administration as an institution to be feared.

"In the same vein, I assure you that this Government will never take the media to be an institution to be muzzled or controlled," Boakai said.

Instead, he called on the government and the media to regard each other as partners with different responsibilities but a shared obligation to the Liberian people.

"We may not always agree. And in a democracy, we should not always agree," Boakai said. "That is not abnormal. But even when we disagree, we must never lose sight of the country we all serve."

The President said both sides have responsibilities in maintaining a healthy democratic environment, with government expected to remain accessible and responsive while journalists uphold professional standards.

"The media must continue to show its responsibility by upholding accuracy, fairness, professionalism and the public interest," he said.

Boakai also encouraged journalists to continue scrutinizing his administration, questioning public officials and holding government institutions accountable.

"The government must remain accessible and responsive, while the media must continue to inform, educate, question and hold us accountable," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The President said such scrutiny should be accompanied by accuracy, fairness and professionalism, stressing that responsible journalism remains important to Liberia's democratic development.

The annual gathering also provided media practitioners an opportunity to raise concerns and engage the President on issues affecting journalism and government-media relations.

Boakai said the second Presidential Media Dinner should renew the commitment of both sides to open government, responsible journalism, mutual respect and constructive engagement.

He said strengthening relations between the government and the media, while respecting their distinct responsibilities, would ultimately enable both institutions to better serve the Liberian people.