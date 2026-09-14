Liberia: Govt Is Settling Debts Owed to Media Houses

MONROVIA — The Government of Liberia has begun settling legitimate debts owed to media institutions for services provided under previous administrations, Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah has disclosed.

Piah said the payments are being processed through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning as the government moves to honor outstanding financial obligations to media institutions.

He made the disclosure Saturday, September 12, during the second annual Presidential Media Dinner at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

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"The government remains committed to meeting its obligations to the media all of the time, and it will not hesitate in doing so," Piah said.

The disclosure followed concerns raised by Publishers Association of Liberia President Alphonso Tweh about the financial difficulties confronting the country's media industry.

Tweh told the gathering that newspapers and radio stations are struggling to sustain daily operations amid limited financial resources and appealed to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to explore ways of helping strengthen the industry.

He said media institutions have significant operational responsibilities but often lack adequate resources to meet those obligations.

Responding to the concerns, Piah said the government recognizes its financial obligations to media institutions and has begun addressing legitimate outstanding claims.

The Information Minister did not disclose the total amount owed to media houses, how much has so far been paid, or the number of institutions benefiting from the payments.

Beyond the financial concerns, Piah said the annual Presidential Media Dinner provides an opportunity for government officials and media practitioners to engage, improve understanding and strengthen their working relationship.

He, however, raised concerns about what he described as the growing spread of unverified information, warning that the practice could undermine public trust, government-media relations and Liberia's democratic environment.

"That threat is the spread of unverified information and news sometimes by media houses through online platforms and other important communication channels," Piah said.

He acknowledged the important role journalists play in informing citizens, providing a platform for public voices, exposing wrongdoing and holding government officials accountable, but said those responsibilities must be accompanied by adherence to professional standards.

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"The media informs the public, gives citizens voice, exposes wrongdoing, and helps people understand what is happening around them," he said. "But with this responsibility comes a fundamental duty to report the truth as accurately as possible."

Piah warned that inaccurate or unverified reports could damage reputations, create public confusion and erode confidence in the media.

He said the speed at which information spreads through radio, Facebook, WhatsApp and other communication platforms makes verification increasingly important because inaccurate reports can quickly reach large audiences.

"Every journalist should therefore ask before publishing: Is this information true? Have I verified it? Is it fair? And what could happen if I am wrong?" Piah said.

Despite those concerns, the Information Minister reaffirmed the Boakai administration's commitment to press freedom and pledged that journalists and media institutions would not face government retaliation because of their work or editorial positions.

"No journalist will be censored. No media institution will be arbitrarily shut down for its editorial stance. No journalist will be unlawfully detained," Piah said.

"The dark days of government crackdowns on the media are behind us," he added.

Piah said the government wants an independent and professional media that informs the public, investigates issues and contributes to national peace and democratic governance while maintaining accuracy and fairness.