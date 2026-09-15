South Africa: 'We Are Scared As Women,' Say Kempton Park Residents After Fifth Body Is Found

Three women's bodies have been found in the broader Kempton Park area in the last week, five since July, with similarities in the cases raising concerns that they may be victims of a serial killer.

Elizabeth Moselakgomo was the "glue of the family". The 38-year-old Rhodesfield, Kempton Park, resident held the family together, according to her uncle and the family's spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Andries Mataila.

"Tsontso", as she was known to those close to her, had a particularly close bond with her eight-year-old daughter. According to Mataila, that's what prompted the child to alert relatives just "minutes" after her mother failed to return from her run at her usual time on Wednesday, 9 September.

Moselakgomo's body was discovered on Saturday, 12 September, behind a hotel in Rhodesfield. Her family identified her remains at the Germiston Mortuary on Monday afternoon, 14 September.

She was one of five women who have been found dead in Kempton Park and the adjacent area since July, with the killings prompting police to intensify investigations, while warning the public against speculation that a serial killer may be operating in the area.

The latest victim was discovered on Monday morning after a passerby spotted her body on Porcelain Avenue in Olifantsfontein and alerted authorities. The unidentified woman was found partially naked and bruised in the street, where police suspect she was dumped.

During the forensic investigation at the scene, the SAPS...