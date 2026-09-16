South Africa Now Probing Deaths of 8 Women Near Johannesburg

Demonstrators dressed in black gathered on the Sea Point promenade to show solidarity with those affected by gender-based violence. Over a thousand people participated in Cape Town (file photo).

Police have warned women to take extra care in parts of Johannesburg as similarities between at least eight deaths fuel fears that the cases could be connected.

South African police are now investigating the deaths of eight women found east of Johannesburg over the past two months, after another body was discovered on Tuesday and an earlier case was added to the widening investigation.

The deaths have raised fears that a serial killer or group of killers could be operating in the area. Several of the victims were found naked or partially clothed, with some showing signs of sexual violence.

"The challenge is ahead of us and the deaths of these young women must not be in vain," acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia told reporters following a meeting to discuss the killings.

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What have South African police said?

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has issued a public warning urging women to exercise caution when jogging or carrying out similar activities in the area.

"While investigations are still underway and SAPS has not, at this stage, confirmed that the deaths are linked to a serial killer, the similarities are sufficiently concerning for the police to issue a public warning and intensify investigations," police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday ordered police to prioritize the investigations, saying the deaths were causing "fear and uncertainty" and promising that "no stone will be left unturned."

What do we know about the victims?

The bodies have been discovered at several locations across the Ekurhuleni municipality, east of Johannesburg.

Police said the first victim, a 37-year-old woman, was found naked and bound with cable ties on July 15. A suspect was arrested two days later.

A 32-year-old woman was found partially clothed on August 24. Another woman's body, found in a river near the Tembisa township on September 7, has now been included in the wider investigation.

One of the victims, aged 38, disappeared after leaving her eight-year-old daughter at home to go jogging. Her partially clothed body was found behind a hotel on September 12.

Another woman's body was discovered in the Kwa-Thema township on Tuesday.

Are South African police investigating a serial killer?

Police have not confirmed that the deaths are the work of a serial killer.

"We are still investigating whether we are dealing with one perpetrator or a group of men that are behind the murders of these women," police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said.

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Police said similarities between the cases were sufficiently concerning to issue a public warning, including advising women to exercise caution while jogging in the area.

How serious is violence against women in South Africa?

Violence against women is a longstanding problem in South Africa. UN Women says the country has some of the world's highest rates of violence against women and children.

Around one in three South African women experience physical or sexual violence during their lifetime, according to the United Nations.

The killings come as violent crime remains a major source of public concern ahead of municipal elections in November.