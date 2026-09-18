Nigeria: Unravel How 33 Suspected Illegal Miners Died in Custody, NSCDC Tells Probe Panel

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has ordered a high-powered probe into the deaths of 33 suspected illegal miners in its custody in Niger State, directing investigators to unravel what happened to the detainees before their deaths.

The Corps has also ordered medical examination of the bodies to establish the actual cause of death, amid reports linking the incident to diphtheria, but warned that the disease claim remains subject to medical and laboratory confirmation.

In a statement signed by its National Public Relations Officer, ACC Babawale Afolabi, the NSCDC said Commandant General, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, directed the immediate constitution of the investigative team, headed by the Deputy Commandant General in charge of Intelligence and Investigation, to probe the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The Corps said the committee would examine the condition of the suspects when they were arrested, the period they spent in custody, the conditions under which they were detained, the medical attention provided and other circumstances surrounding the incident.

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"The team has been mandated to undertake a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances leading to the deaths, including the condition of the suspects upon arrest, their period in custody, the conditions of detention, medical attention provided, and other relevant circumstances surrounding the incident," the statement said.

The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the General Hospital, Minna, for medical examination and determination of the actual cause of death.

The suspects were arrested during coordinated enforcement operations conducted by the Niger State Command on September 15 and 16, 2026, in the M.I. Wushishi/Lukoto axis as part of the Corps' ongoing crackdown on illegal mining.

The NSCDC said it was working with relevant health authorities and sister security agencies to ensure that appropriate medical and public-health measures were taken.

It also specifically cautioned against drawing conclusions about the cause of the deaths before the medical findings are released.

"The NSCDC wishes to clarify that reports attributing the deaths to any specific disease remain subject to medical and laboratory confirmation," the statement said.

The Corps added: "The Corps will therefore refrain from speculation until the outcome of the medical examination is established."

Meanwhile, the Commandant General directed that the health and welfare of all persons still in custody be given "utmost priority," while measures are taken to protect personnel who may have had contact with the affected suspects.

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The NSCDC expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and assured them that the circumstances surrounding the incident would be thoroughly investigated and appropriately addressed based on established facts.

The Corps said it remained committed to combating illegal mining and protecting Nigeria's critical national assets, while upholding the dignity, safety and fundamental rights of every person in its custody.

It urged members of the public to remain calm and allow the investigative and medical processes to take their course, promising further updates as verified information becomes available.