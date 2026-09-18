Nigeria: 33 Suspected Illegal Miners Died of Suffocation, Wailed, Cried for Air - Survivor Speaks

Fresh details have emerged on the reported deaths of 33 suspected illegal miners in Niger State, with a survivor alleging that the victims suffocated after being crammed into a poorly ventilated cell and cried desperately for air before their deaths.

A relative of one of the survivors, who pleaded not to be named for security reasons, said his brother recounted that the suspects were allegedly packed into a room without adequate ventilation or a functioning fan.

According to him, the victims wailed, cried for air and repeatedly banged on the facility, calling for help, but their pleas were allegedly ignored by officers on duty.

The development followed enforcement operations conducted by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in parts of Niger State on September 15 and 16, 2026. The reported deaths occurred in the early hours of Thursday at the M.I. Wushishi/Lukoto axis of Minna, the state capital.

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The account has heightened concerns over the circumstances surrounding the deaths, with the federal government already ordering a full investigation into the incident.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has also ordered the immediate suspension of the Niger State NSCDC Commandant, Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The minister described the incident as unfortunate and said the government's ultimate priority remained the protection of lives.

He urged members of the public to remain calm and law-abiding, assuring that the circumstances surrounding the incident would be subjected to a transparent investigation.