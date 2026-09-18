Nigeria: Police Order Probe As 37 Suspected Illegal Miners Die in NSCDC Custody

The Commissioner of Police, Adamu Elleman, ordered the investigation following the discovery of scores of detainees dead at an NSCDC detention facility in the early hours of Thursday.

The police are investigating the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Minna, Niger State.

The Commissioner of Police, Adamu Elleman, ordered the investigation following the discovery at an NSCDC detention facility in the early hours of Thursday.

The NSCDC Niger State Command confirmed the deaths on Thursday.

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The deceased were among scores of people arrested on 15 and 16 September at mining sites around M.I. Wushishi/Lukoto village in the Minna area.

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by the State Commandant, Suberu Aniviye, the NSCDC command said the operation led to the arrest of scores of suspected illegal miners and the recovery of various exhibits.

The command said some of the detainees were found dead in the early hours of Thursday, 17 September.

It added that the bodies had been deposited at the General Hospital, Minna, for medical examination to establish the actual cause of death. (Channel Television⁠Attachment.png)

Background

The deaths followed an operation by the NSCDC Niger State Command targeting suspected illegal mining activities in parts of Minna.

According to the NSCDC, scores of suspected illegal miners were arrested during a "burst operation" conducted on 15 and 16 September at mining sites around M.I. Wushishi/Lukoto Village.

The Corps said various exhibits were recovered during the operation.

NSCDC commandant Mr Aniviye said the operation was carried out amid concerns over the activities of artisanal miners, which he said had contributed to the destruction of farmlands and residential properties.

He also linked the operation to concerns raised by Governor Mohammed Bago about illegal mining activities in the affected communities.

The commandant said the Corps had previously arrested suspected illegal miners and released some of them after issuing warnings, but alleged that some returned to the mining sites.

He said the latest operation was intended to enforce the government's directive and address the recurring problem.

Disease outbreak

The NSCDC, in a statement issued later on Thursday, confirmed that some of the detainees died in the early hours of 17 September.

The Corps attributed the deaths to a suspected disease outbreak, but stressed that the actual cause of death had not been conclusively established.

In its statement titled "Arrest of Suspected Illegal Miners at M.I. Wushishi/Lukoto village and Deaths Following Suspected Outbreak of Disease," the NSCDC said the cause of the deaths had not been conclusively established.

The Corps said medical examination would be conducted to determine the actual cause of death.

The command appealed to members of the public and relatives of the deceased to remain calm and avoid actions that could disrupt law and order.

It also said it was working with sister security agencies to manage the situation.

The bodies were deposited at the General Hospital, Minna, for medical examination to determine the cause of death.

The development has generated anxiety among relatives of the arrested persons, with family members reportedly gathering at the NSCDC headquarters in Minna seeking information about their loved ones.

Some relatives have also disputed the allegation that everyone arrested was involved in illegal mining.

A woman identified as Gloria alleged that her sister was arrested while working on a farm and that the only implements found with her were a hoe and a cutlass.

There were also allegations that some of those arrested were very young, with relatives claiming that children between nine and 14 years old were among those detained.

Women were also reportedly among the detainees.

The allegations could not be independently verified as of the time of filing this report.

The NSCDC, however, maintained that those arrested were suspected illegal miners.

Police step in

The police said they were investigating to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths and determine what led to the incident.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the command's spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, the police commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Minna to take over the investigation.

"The directive is to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate deaths of these suspects," the statement said.

Mr Elleman appealed to relatives of the deceased and members of the public with credible information that could assist the investigation to approach the SCID in Minna.

He urged residents, family members and acquaintances of the victims to remain calm and law-abiding while the investigation continues.

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The commissioner assured the public that the police would leave no stone unturned in determining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He also reaffirmed the command's commitment to upholding human rights and ensuring accountability in the discharge of law-enforcement responsibilities.

With the police command now formally investigating the deaths, key questions are expected to include the identities and ages of the deceased, the circumstances of their arrests and detention, their condition while in custody and the events preceding their deaths.

The outcome of the medical examinations is also expected to be central to determining the actual cause of death.

The police urged members of the public to cooperate with investigators and provide credible information to help establish what happened.

The command assured the public that the investigation would be conducted with a focus on accountability and respect for human rights.

Government yet to comment

As of the time of filing this report, the Niger State Government had not issued an official statement on the deaths or the circumstances surrounding the arrests.

The incident is likely to attract further scrutiny as authorities establish the identities and ages of those arrested and determine the circumstances surrounding their detention.