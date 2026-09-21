Nigeria: Miners' Deaths - NSCDC Parades Suspended Commandant, Nabs More Personnel

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has paraded Commandant Suberu Aniviye, who was earlier suspended over the deaths of suspected illegal miners in the Corps' custody in Niger State.

The Corps Public Relations Officer, ACC Babawale Afolabi, who disclosed this on Sunday, said Aniyiye was paraded at the headquarters of the corps in Abuja, alongside others linked to the tragedy.

Afolabi said three more personnel have been suspended in connection with the incident, adding that Professor Ahmed Abubakar Audi, Commandant-General of NSCDC, has given assurance that due process, transparency and accountability will be strictly followed in the investigation of the personnel of the Corps currently held in custody.

He added that Audi assured that every single personnel found culpable would face the full weight of internal disciplinary measures and the law.

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"In a swift and decisive joint operation conducted in conjunction with the Commandant General's Special Investigation Squad (SIS) all officers and men of the Niger State Command linked to the gross misconduct have since on the 17th September 2026 been taken into protective custody at the National Headquarters, Abuja, where they are undergoing rigorous interrogation and administrative disciplinary action, so as to make them available for the Presidential Independent Investigation Committee and other investigation panels for further investigation and possible prosecution."

According to him, the Commandant General has ordered that the NSCDC flag be flown at half-mast across all formations for three (3) days, starting from Sunday, 20th September, 2026.

He pledged to continue to keep the public abreast on the outcome of the investigation.

Names of the officers held in the custody in connection with the event were listed as:

1. Commandant Subaru Siyaka Aniviye (SN: 3465) - suspended NSCDC Niger State Commandant

2.DCC. Ajayi Philips (SN: 19546) - HOD Intelligence and Investigation (Remark: Lack of supervision)

3. DCC. John Agrahau Chagwa (SN: 1571) HOD Operations Remark: lack of supervision

4. DCC. Obafemi Elvis (SN: 26234)

5. ACC. Stephen Tsado (SN: 19057) - O/C Legal

6. CSC. Oluwadare Sunday (SN: 12648)

7. CSC. Annas Shittu Lamino (SN: 28882)

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