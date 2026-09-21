Nigeria: Presidency Explains Tinubu's Absence At UNGA

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Protocol, Ademola Osodi, said Mr Tinubu's absence from the 81st UN General Assembly would not diminish Nigeria's diplomatic standing or its role in African affairs.

The Presidency has dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu's decision to skip the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for the third consecutive year is linked to any restriction on his travel to the United States.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Protocol, Ademola Osodi, said Mr Tinubu's absence from the 81st UN General Assembly would not diminish Nigeria's diplomatic standing or its role in African affairs.

Mr Osodi spoke on Channels Television's Sunday Politics programme on Sunday, shortly after the Presidency announced that Vice President Kashim Shettima would lead Nigeria's delegation to the UNGA in New York.

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He said the President's attention was also required at home, particularly on the economy and security, while stressing that Nigeria engages through several regional and international platforms beyond the United Nations.

"President Tinubu is focusing on issues of domestic concerns like economy, security and even on other issues on other international forums which I believe equally is important," Mr Osodi said.

"With or without his presence, there (it) will not change Nigeria's role as giant of Africa, the leader of the economic resurgence of Africa."

No US travel restriction

Mr Osodi also rejected suggestions that Mr Tinubu was unable to travel to the US because of issues with American authorities.

"There's absolutely no impediment," he said, describing the suggestion as an "old chestnut" and attributing it to politics.

The presidential aide cited his previous trips to the US with Mr Tinubu as evidence that the president had been able to travel to the country.

He recalled accompanying Mr Tinubu when the president attended the UN General Assembly in 2023, as well as a later trip in which the Nigerian delegation transited through Los Angeles before travelling to Yokohama, Japan, for engagements linked to the Japanese development agency.

"We were in America, I was there with them. So it is politics. We can talk about this every single election cycle, it is just politics," Mr Osodi said.

Mr Tinubu attended the 78th UN General Assembly in 2023 but did not attend the 79th session in 2024 or the 80th session in 2025. Mr Shettima represented him at both gatherings and will again lead Nigeria's delegation to the 81st session.

The 81st UNGA general debate is scheduled to run from 22 to 28 September with Mr Shettima expected to deliver Nigeria's national statement and participate in high-level and bilateral meetings.

According to the Presidency, the delegation will use the meetings to advance Nigeria's economic diplomacy and strengthen partnerships on issues including development, climate finance and reform of the global financial system.

Atiku questions repeated absence

The decision has nevertheless drawn criticism from former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who demanded an explanation for Mr Tinubu's third consecutive absence.

Atiku who is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), argued that although the vice president could represent Nigeria, repeated delegation could not fully replace the president's personal participation at a major diplomatic gathering.

He said the UNGA provides an opportunity for heads of government to hold bilateral meetings, pursue investment and trade partnerships and engage on development financing.

Atiku also questioned whether Mr Tinubu's past legal history in the US had any bearing on his repeated absence, although he acknowledged that the presidency had announced no legal restriction preventing the president from entering the country.

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The presidency has rejected that suggestion through Mr Osodi's comments, maintaining that there is no impediment to Mr Tinubu travelling to the US.

Nigeria to maintain diplomatic presence

Nigeria's Permanent Representative to the UN, Jimoh Ibrahim, has also defended the country's representation at the General Assembly.

Mr Ibrahim said the absence of the president should not be interpreted as inadequate representation, noting that Mr Shettima and Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu would participate in the diplomatic engagements.

He said it was not unusual for countries to delegate representation to senior officials when their presidents could not attend.

Mr Ibrahim also said Nigeria would retain its designated position at the UNGA, including its front-row seat, while Mr Shettima represents the president.