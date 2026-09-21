Liberia Takes Its Case to Unga

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai leads Liberia into United Nations High-Level Week with an unusually ambitious program of side events, policy launches and diplomatic meetings intended to place the country's experience -- from civil war and peacebuilding to climate pressure, youth exclusion and women's leadership -- inside some of the world's most urgent conversations.

Nearly 130 Heads of State and Government are expected in New York for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. The General Debate opens Tuesday, September 22, under the theme, "Restoring trust, managing transformation: a United Nations that delivers for all."

President Boakai is scheduled to address the General Assembly on Thursday, September 24. But Liberia's participation will extend well beyond the President's speech from the famous green marble podium.

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The delegation's itinerary includes Liberian-led events and engagements on Women, Peace and Security; Youth, Peace and Security; climate change, conflict and natural resources; malaria financing; pandemic preparedness; decent work; maritime affairs; and relations with the Liberian diaspora.

Together, the events amount to an effort to present Liberia not only as a country seeking international assistance, but also as a country with lessons, policy ideas and lived experience to bring to the table.

The moment comes as wars, geopolitical rivalry, climate disasters, food insecurity and mistrust among major powers continue to strain the international system.

"In a world marked by turbulence, division and uncertainty, the United Nations is more necessary than ever," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said ahead of the General Debate.

For Liberia, High-Level Week opens with its strongest international calling card: the role women played in ending the civil war and keeping the peace afterward.

On Monday, September 21, President Boakai is expected to formally launch Liberia's third National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security, known as WPS III, during a high-level event at UN Headquarters.

The program places the President at the center of the launch, alongside Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Gender Minister Gbeme Horace-Kollie and representatives of Sweden, France, Austria, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

A special segment titled "From Pioneer to Global Leaders" will feature Nobel Peace Prize laureate Leymah Gbowee; Cerue Liyean McGill of the Peace Hut movement; Ophelia Eliza Hoff of the Mano River Women Peace Network; and Cllr. Yvette Chesson-Gibson of the Angie Brooks International Centre.

Their participation gives the event a human foundation. Liberia's reputation in Women, Peace and Security was not built mainly in conference rooms. It grew from the work of women who organized across religious, political and community lines while the country was at war and who continued mediating disputes and rebuilding communities after the fighting ended.

"Liberian women helped bring an end to conflict and have continued to sustain peace through advocacy, mediation, reconciliation, Peace Huts, and community leadership," UN Resident Coordinator Christine Umutoni recently said.

"They must therefore be recognized not only as people affected by conflict, or as beneficiaries of justice, but as decision-makers and partners shaping Liberia's path towards accountability, healing, and non-recurrence."

Monday's event will not stop at celebrating that history. A major part of the program is devoted to "Financing and Sustaining Women, Peace and Security."

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan is scheduled to join representatives of UN Women, the African Union and the international peacebuilding community for that discussion.

That places the hardest question directly on the table: Who will finance Liberia's new action plan?

The answer will matter both to Liberia's international partners and to women working in communities across the country. A national action plan may set out important goals, but those goals require money, responsible institutions, deadlines and a way to measure whether conditions are improving.

The discussion is especially relevant at home, where women remain underrepresented in national decision-making and continue to face gender-based violence, economic exclusion and limited access to justice.

Monjurul Kabir, UN Women's representative in Liberia, said recently that the success of a related women's peacebuilding program would not be measured simply by the number of activities held.

"The success of this programme will not be measured only by activities delivered, but by stronger institutions, more empowered women's organizations, increased participation of women in decision-making, and greater trust in justice and peacebuilding processes," Kabir said.

That is also a useful standard for WPS III. The launch in New York will attract attention. Its lasting importance will depend on what happens afterward in counties and communities across Liberia, as well as in the country's ministries and national budget.

Liberia's focus on young people presents a similar challenge.

Liberia had already opened its UNGA side-event program on September 18 by placing young people at the center of its peace agenda. At "Rooting and Rising: Liberia's Vision for Youth, Peace and Security," held at the African Union Permanent Mission in New York, the government unveiled the PATHWAYs Framework, a national plan intended to give every young Liberian a pathway to opportunity by 2035.

The framework brought together Liberia's youth policies around governance, evidence and data, employment pathways, sports, the creative economy and strategic investment. Youth and Sports Minister Atty. Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah described Liberia as "a country of extraordinary young people and insufficient systems," but told the gathering that "we have a plan."

The event also looked ahead to Liberia's Security Council presidency. UN representatives pledged support for Liberia to bring Youth, Peace and Security before the Council in December, while Nobel laureate Leymah Gbowee urged the government to finance at least half of its youth agenda. "In December, we will chair the Council," Kruah said, adding that Liberia would be "walking into that chair having already begun the work."

Climate change and natural resources will provide another major link between Liberia's domestic problems and the global agenda.

A Liberian side event scheduled for September 23 will examine the relationship among climate change, conflict and natural resources.

The subject speaks directly to the experience of Liberia and the wider Mano River region. Illegal mining, forest loss, land disputes, concession-related grievances and competition over natural resources can destroy livelihoods and create tension between communities, companies and government.

Climate change can make those pressures worse by affecting farming, food supplies, water sources and coastal settlements.

Guterres has warned the Security Council that "Climate chaos and food crises are serious and mounting threats to global peace and security."

That connection gives Liberia room to contribute something more substantial than a general appeal for climate assistance. The country can speak about the difficult balance between attracting investment, protecting communities, managing mineral and forest resources and preventing local grievances from becoming wider security problems.

But this will also expose Liberia to questions about enforcement at home. The strength of its message will depend partly on whether the government is prepared to confront illegal mining, environmental damage and concession disputes within its own borders.

Other engagements will take Liberia into discussions on malaria financing and pandemic preparedness. Both subjects are familiar to a country still carrying the lessons of Ebola and struggling with a health system that remains heavily dependent on international support.

Liberia can share hard-earned knowledge about community trust, public communication and disease surveillance. At the same time, its officials will be expected to pursue partnerships that strengthen laboratories, health facilities, frontline workers and access to treatment at home.

Meetings on decent work and maritime affairs will bring their own domestic questions.

For most Liberians, decent work is not a debate about international labor language. It is about finding a stable job, being paid fairly, working in safe conditions and having some protection when an employer breaks the law.

Liberia's maritime profile, meanwhile, is global because of its major ship registry. The challenge is to connect that international standing more clearly to jobs, training, port development, fisheries protection and opportunities for Liberians.

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Later this week, the delegation is also expected to engage Liberians in the diaspora, whose remittances, professional skills, advocacy and investments already play a major role in the national economy.

President Boakai's prominence across the itinerary suggests that the administration wants High-Level Week to carry a clear presidential stamp. His General Debate address will provide the opportunity to pull the different parts of Liberia's program together and explain what the country wants from the international community -- and what it is prepared to contribute.

Liberia enters the week with added visibility as an elected member of the UN Security Council. In December, it will hold the Council's rotating presidency for the first time since 1961.

The side events in New York do not all fall formally within the Security Council's work. But they help establish the issues Liberia considers central to peace: women's leadership, youth participation, climate pressure, responsible management of natural resources and stronger institutions.

Earlier this year, Ambassador Nicola Clase of Sweden, Chair of the Liberia Configuration of the UN Peacebuilding Commission, described Liberia as "a global role model for peacebuilding and post-conflict transition."

That is high morale, but it also carries expectations.

Liberia must show that its peace is being strengthened, that the people who helped build it are being included, and that international recognition can be translated into better institutions and better opportunities at home.

"Liberia's peace story is still being written," Clase said. "We must build on what has been achieved, support those shaping it today, and enable future generations to carry it forward."

High-Level Week gives Liberia an important platform on which to tell that story. The greater task is ensuring that the next chapters are written not only in speeches and conference declarations in New York, but in visible progress across Liberia.