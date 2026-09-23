Uganda: Tooro Palace Undergoes Traditional Cleansing Ahead of Nyabongo's Reign

Fort Portal — Karuziika Palace, the official residence of the Tooro king, is undergoing a traditional cleansing process following the death of Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

The exercise is also part of preparations made for the new king, Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I, to occupy the palace after his coronation that will take place on September 29.

Bernard Kato Rwakatale, the Assistant Musuuga (head of the royal clan), told URN that the exercise is a compulsory cultural ritual that has been performed for centuries in the Kingdom after the death of a king to prepare the palace for a new reign.

He said the process traditionally known as okweeza (cleansing the palace) involves removing personal belongings, furniture, utensils, and other household items used by the deceased king.

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According to Rwakatale, the exercise is intended to remove the life and memories associated with the previous king and create space for a new reign.

He said the items removed from the palace are kept elsewhere while the residence is reorganised and prepared according to the preferences and requirements of the incoming king.

He added that a new reign cannot start on old things; thus, everything has to be new.

Fr Charles Oyo, the head of the communication committee of the coronation organizing committee, said the rehabilitation of the palace is also necessary because the late King Oyo occupied the residence for more than 30 years.

He said the furniture and other household materials had been in use for a long time and needed to be replaced as the palace is prepared for the new king.

Oyo said the rehabilitation is intended to create a suitable environment for King Nyabongo, noting that, like any other person, a king has his own preferences about how his home should be arranged.

This explanation comes amid social media reports claiming that former Queen Mother Best Kemigisa had entered the palace and forcefully removed its contents, leaving the residence empty.

However, Fr Oyo and Rwakatale declined to comment on the allegations, insisting that the activities at the palace are part of the traditional preparations that follow the death of a king.

During a visit to Karuziika Palace on Tuesday, URN found service providers carrying out extensive cleaning, including dusting and fumigation of the premises.

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New furniture and other household items had not yet been installed by the time of the visit.