Uganda: Fact-Check - Tooro Kingdom Coronation Has Not Been Postponed

28 September 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Dismiss Fact Check

A social media graphic claims that the coronation of the new King of Tooro, Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I, has been postponed following an "order from above" directing that all preparations be halted.

However, the Dis-Mis Fake News desk confirms that the claim is false. The coronation remains scheduled for Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at Karuziika Palace in Fort Portal.

On September 24, the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, through the Uganda Media Centre, confirmed the coronation date and said President Yoweri Museveni would attend.

The coronation organising committee also dismissed reports of a postponement on September 23, confirming that preparations were ongoing.

On September 27, Tooro released the official coronation programme, with traditional ceremonies and the King-designate's procession to Karuziika Palace scheduled ahead of the September 29 coronation.

Therefore, the claim that the Tooro coronation has been postponed is FALSE.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.