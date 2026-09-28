Uganda: Fact-Check - Tooro Kingdom Coronation Has Not Been Postponed

A social media graphic claims that the coronation of the new King of Tooro, Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I, has been postponed following an "order from above" directing that all preparations be halted.

However, the Dis-Mis Fake News desk confirms that the claim is false. The coronation remains scheduled for Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at Karuziika Palace in Fort Portal.

On September 24, the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, through the Uganda Media Centre, confirmed the coronation date and said President Yoweri Museveni would attend.

The coronation organising committee also dismissed reports of a postponement on September 23, confirming that preparations were ongoing.

On September 27, Tooro released the official coronation programme, with traditional ceremonies and the King-designate's procession to Karuziika Palace scheduled ahead of the September 29 coronation.

Therefore, the claim that the Tooro coronation has been postponed is FALSE.