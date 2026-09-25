Nigeria/Madagascar: 2027 Afcon Qualifiers - Five Madagascar Players That Can Shock the Super Eagles

Fontaine's experience, Raveloson's influence in midfield, Abdallah's movement, Lapoussin's creativity and Caddy's goalscoring threat give the Barea several avenues through which they can trouble Chelle's side

Nigeria will begin its 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign against Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, with the Super Eagles expected to start the race for a place at the tournament on a winning note.

While Nigeria head into the encounter as overwhelming favourites, Eric Chelle and his players cannot afford to underestimate the Barea, who have already shown in time past that they are capable of causing problems for the Super Eagles.

Madagascar produced one of the biggest shocks of the 2019 AFCON group stage when they defeated Nigeria 2-0, and several players in their current squad possess the quality and experience to make Friday's encounter difficult.

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PREMIUM TIMES takes a look at five Madagascar players the Super Eagles must keep a close eye on in Uyo to avoid an upset.

Thomas Fontaine

Experienced defender and former France U20 player, Thomas Fontaine remains one of Madagascar's most seasoned players and could again prove a difficult opponent for the Super Eagles.

The 35-year-old was part of the Madagascar team that famously defeated Nigeria 2-0 at the 2019 AFCON and produced a strong defensive display in that encounter.

With years of international experience behind the Sochaux man, Fontaine remains an important presence in the Barea defence and will be expected to provide the leadership and composure required to frustrate Nigeria's attacking players.

His expertise in the French Ligue Une, and experience against the Super Eagles could also prove valuable as Madagascar look to repeat their famous result from seven years ago.

Rayan Raveloson

Captain Rayan Raveloson is another player Nigeria must work hard to contain, particularly because of his versatility and passing ability.

The Amedspor midfielder can operate in a deeper role or even as a right back, and possesses the range to deliver long passes forward, allowing Madagascar to quickly transition from defence into attack.

The captain's ability to move the ball over distance could disrupt Nigeria's rhythm in midfield and put pressure on the Super Eagles' defensive line.

Raveloson's height also makes him useful in aerial situations, meaning his midfield battle with Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka or whoever Chelle selects could have a major influence on the contest.

Hakim Abdallah

Hakim Abdallah, UTA Arad's forward brings another dimension to Madagascar's attack and will be one of the players Nigeria's defenders must keep under control.

Although capable of playing through the middle as a striker, Abdallah's ability to operate in wider areas makes the former France U16, and U19 star particularly dangerous.

He can drift away from central positions, drag defenders out of their shape and create spaces for teammates to exploit.

His work rate adds to the problem, making him a player who cannot be afforded too much time or freedom around the Nigerian penalty area.

Loic Lapoussin

Madagascar will also look to Loic Lapoussin to provide creativity and unlock Nigeria's defence.

Born in France, Lapoussin is one of the Barea's key creative outlets and can cause significant problems when given enough space to operate.

The Guangxi Hengchen of China man's movement and ability to create opportunities for teammates mean Nigeria's midfielders and defenders will need to maintain their concentration throughout the game.

Allowing Lapoussin time on the ball, particularly in dangerous areas, could give Madagascar the opportunity to create chances that may punish any lapse in concentration from the Super Eagles.

Warren Caddy

Warren Caddy offers Madagascar a different type of attacking threat and is expected to play an important role in Uyo.

The Randers forward has European experience, although much of his career has been spent in the lower leagues. Nevertheless, he remains an experienced attacking option for the Barea.

Born in France, although a journey man in club football, Caddy also arrives with a proven recent international goalscoring record.

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He scored both of his international goals last September against the Central African Republic and Chad in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, underlining his ability to make the most of opportunities when they come his way.

Nigeria's defence will therefore have to be particularly careful not to give him the space or chances required to make an impact.

Super Eagles must stay alert

Nigeria's quality and experience make them favourites going into Friday's qualifier, but Madagascar's previous victory over the Super Eagles serves as a reminder of what can happen when an opponent is underestimated.

Fontaine's experience, Raveloson's influence in midfield, Abdallah's movement, Lapoussin's creativity and Caddy's goalscoring threat give the Barea several avenues through which they can trouble Chelle's side.

The Super Eagles will therefore need to remain disciplined and focused if they are to avoid another surprise result against Madagascar.

A victory in Uyo would give Nigeria an important start to their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign and provide momentum ah