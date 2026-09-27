Nigeria/Senegal: Nigeria Prevail but Senegal Draw On Vieira's Debut in 2027 Afcon Qualifiers

Powerhouse outfits Nigeria and Morocco launched their campaigns to reach the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals with victories over Madagascar and Gabon respectively on Friday night as World Cup participants Senegal and Egypt were held to draws.

In Uyo, 20-year-old George Ilenikhena scored on his Nigeria debut just before half-time to cancel out Ehsan Kari's 16th minute opener for Madagascar.

Midway through the second-half, Moses Usor struck the winner for Eric Chelle's side who next face Guinea-Bissau.

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They started their bid to reach the continent's most prestigious national team tournament with a 2-0 win against co-hosts Tanzania.

Franculino and Mama Baldé scored the goals that put them top of Group L.

Pressure of coaching Nigeria 'on another level', says Chelle

Under competition rules, Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda will play against the other teams in their pools but are assured of their place in next year's tournament as co-hosts.

Only one other side in those three groups will advance to the 24-team tournament which is scheduled to take place between 19 June and 17.

Egypt, Senegal, Morocco and Nigeria start quest for AFCON 2027

In the nine other groups, the top two teams will progress.

Mozambique mar Vieira's debut

Senegal, whose football federation is contesting the decision to strip the team of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, fluffed Patrick Vieira's international coaching debut.

The 50-year-old, who was born in the Senegalese capital Dakar before his family moved to France, replaced Pape Thiaw as head coach during the summer.

His side opened the scoring through Nicolas Jackson in the 33rd minute in Maputo.

But Geny Catamo levelled for Mozambique on the stroke of half-time.

Senegal could not force the winner despite dominating possession. In the other game in Group I, Sudan edged past Ethiopia 1-0.

In Group B in Cairo, Egypt and Angola played out a goalless draw as Malawi took initial command of the pool with a 2-1 win over South Sudan.

Morocco start with victory

Morocco, awarded the 2025 Cup of Nations after organisers ruled Senegal had flouted competition rules by walking off the pitch during the final last January, began their Group A campaign with a 2-0 win over Gabon in Rabat.

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Noussair Mazraoui scored his third goal for Morocco to give them the lead at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.

Gabon, who were playing for the first time under new coach Sébastien Migné, kept within range of the hosts until Soufiane Rahimi secured the three points six minutes from time.

In Group A's other game Niger dispatched Lesotho 2-1.