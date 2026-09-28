Eritrea/South Africa: Okon, Kabini Give South Africa Crucial Start As Eritrea Hold Kenya

Norway-based defender Samukele Kabini scored his first international goal 13 minutes from time to hand South Africa a potentially crucial 2-1 victory over Guinea in their opening Group D match of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifiers at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.

The victory provided a winning start for returning coach Pitso Mosimane in his third spell in charge of Bafana Bafana, who moved two points clear at the top of the group after Eritrea held tournament co-hosts Kenya to a 1-1 draw in Nairobi.

With Kenya already guaranteed a place at the finals alongside fellow hosts Tanzania and Uganda, only the highest-placed team from the remaining three sides in Group D will qualify. That makes South Africa's opening victory over Guinea, one of their principal rivals for the available berth, particularly significant.

Bafana had to work hard for their three points in an entertaining encounter in which both teams created opportunities.

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Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was called into action early, producing a smart save to deny Aliou Balde, before Relebohile Mofokeng squandered a golden opportunity to put the hosts ahead in the ninth minute.

South Africa eventually made the breakthrough on the half-hour mark when defender Ime Okon blasted the ball in off the near post after his initial header had struck teammate Yaya Sithole and fallen kindly into his path.

Guinea remained a threat and found an equaliser through Seydouba Cisse, who reacted quickest when Serhou Guirassy's free-kick struck the South African defensive wall. Cisse collected the loose ball and fired past Williams to bring the visitors level.

A draw would have represented a valuable away result for Guinea, but South Africa regained the advantage in the 77th minute with a well-worked goal involving two substitutes.

Striker Yanela Mbuthuma played Kabini in behind the visiting defence, and the Molde left-back, who had replaced the injured Aubrey Modiba, showed the composure of an experienced forward to slot the ball low past goalkeeper Soumaila Sylla.

It was a memorable moment for Kabini and ensured Mosimane's latest spell in charge began with three points.

In the group's other fixture, Eritrea threatened to produce an upset when Nahom Girmai Netabay capitalised on hesitant Kenyan defending to give the visitors a first-half lead in Nairobi.

Kenya, coached by former South African international Benni McCarthy, had to wait until three minutes from time to draw level through Ryan Ogam, denying Eritrea a famous away victory.

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The results leave South Africa at the top of Group D with three points, followed by Kenya and Eritrea with one each, while Guinea are yet to get off the mark.

Bafana will now travel to Cairo, where they face Eritrea at a neutral venue on Wednesday, September 30, looking to build on their opening victory. Guinea host Kenya the following day in another important encounter in the race for qualification.