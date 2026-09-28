Health Experts and Researchers Invited to Share Knowledge Through Continental Hub

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is calling on researchers, healthcare practitioners, policymakers and national public health institutes across the continent to join its Africa Health Knowledge Hub and contribute research, guidance and policies to strengthen evidence-based public health decision-making in Africa.

The Hub connects Ministries of Health, national public health institutes, research institutions and other public health actors, allowing knowledge generated across the continent to be shared and used more widely. Its features include multilingual access, artificial intelligence-supported tools for summarising and disseminating knowledge products, and a dedicated section for public health emergencies.

The invitation comes as the Hub surpasses 250,000 users, with access recorded from more than 180 countries. It currently hosts more than 1,000 knowledge products.

More than 40 communities of practice and discussion forums are already active, covering areas including outbreak response, surveillance and digital health, climate change and health, sexual and reproductive health, non-communicable diseases, antimicrobial resistance, and health security and sovereignty, among others. Members can exchange evidence, discuss emerging issues and connect with others working in the same fields.

"Evidence generated anywhere on the continent should be visible, usable and actionable everywhere on the continent. We are inviting researchers, practitioners and policymakers working on Africa's health priorities to bring their knowledge to the Hub and join communities where their expertise can contribute to continental decision-making," said Dr Nebiyu Dereje, Head of the Knowledge Management Division and Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Public Health in Africa (JPHIA), which is owned by Africa CDC.

Africa CDC is encouraging public health professionals and institutions to:

Register for a free account on the Africa Health Knowledge Hub

Join communities of practice relevant to their work

Share research, policy briefs, guidance, data and other knowledge products

Propose new communities of practice for emerging or underserved areas.

About the Africa Health Knowledge Hub

The Africa Health Knowledge Hub is Africa CDC's continental platform for the exchange of public health evidence and guidance within and among African Union Member States, Regional Coordinating Centres and continental institutions. It is a flagship initiative of the Africa CDC under the Africa Health Strategy and Sovereignty agenda. It is accessible here: https://khub.africacdc.org/