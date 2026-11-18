As external health financing declines and public health threats persist, Africa's flagship public health conference will examine progress, confront remaining gaps and advance African-led solutions.

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 10 November 2026: Africa is entering a defining period for its health security. As external financing becomes increasingly uncertain and public health emergencies continue to test health systems, African countries are strengthening the institutions, capabilities and partnerships needed to take greater ownership of their health future.

From continental regulatory cooperation and pooled procurement to local manufacturing, genomic surveillance and emergency response, African-led initiatives are reshaping how the continent prepares for and responds to health challenges.

Against this backdrop, the Fifth International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2026) will convene in Addis Ababa from 23 to 27 November, co-hosted by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Under the theme "Africa's Health Security and Sovereignty: Transformation from Health Dependency and Vulnerability to Ownership and Resilience," the conference will bring together African political leaders, policymakers, scientists, health professionals, innovators and partners to examine progress against continental health priorities, identify remaining gaps and advance practical solutions.

With more than 30,000 participants expected, CPHIA 2026 will provide an opportunity to assess how continental commitments are translating into stronger institutions, sustainable financing, locally produced health products and better health services for communities.

EVENT INFORMATION

WHAT: Fifth International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2026)

WHEN: 23-27 November 2026

WHERE: Addis International Convention Center, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

CO-HOSTS: Africa CDC and the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

THEME: Africa's Health Security and Sovereignty: Transformation from Health Dependency and Vulnerability to Ownership and Resilience

WHAT TO EXPECT AT CPHIA 2026CPHIA 2026 will feature high-level political dialogues, scientific discussions, continental initiatives and exchanges on African-led solutions. Discussions will focus on sustainable health financing, local manufacturing, global health architecture reform, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, pandemic preparedness and climate resilience, with particular attention to strengthening Africa's leadership and ownership of its health systems.

Among the major programme highlights are:

22 November - Youth and Women at the Centre of Africa's Health Future

Ahead of the official opening of CPHIA 2026, Africa CDC will convene the Youth Pre-Conference & Women in Health Leadership Summit at Nelson Mandela Hall, African Union Commission, Addis Ababa.

The Summit aims to bring together 4,000 young people and 200 women leaders, alongside policymakers, health professionals and innovators, to advance leadership, mentorship, employment opportunities and African-led health solutions. Key anticipated outcomes include a Joint Leadership Declaration and institutional commitments to inform the wider CPHIA 2026 discussions.

23 November - High-Level Opening and Political LeadershipThe opening day will feature the official ceremony, the high-level launch of the AU Champions' Roadmap on Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH) 2026-2030, and two Heads of State panels on leadership and financing for Africa's health sovereignty.

A ministerial dialogue with candidates for the position of Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) is scheduled for the afternoon, providing an opportunity for African health leaders to engage on the future of global health leadership.

24 November - Global Health Architecture, Immunisation and Health Financing

Discussions will focus on reforming the global health architecture, strengthening continental pandemic preparedness and advancing Africa's manufacturing ambitions, including the target of producing 60% of its vaccine needs locally by 2040.

The programme also features the Continental Immunization Forum launch, the inaugural Continental AIDS Monitoring Report and discussions on the CPHIA Health Financing Pathway Compact.

25 November - Domestic Financing, Local Manufacturing and African CitiesHigh-level sessions will examine sustainable health financing, local manufacturing, regulation and pooled procurement. The programme will also feature the African Cities/Mayors' Forum and discussions on primary health care, immunisation, malaria vaccines and community engagement.

26 November - Digital Health, Artificial Intelligence and Climate ResiliencePlenary sessions will explore digital health, artificial intelligence, data sovereignty and the implications of climate change for Africa's health security. Additional discussions will address early warning systems, outbreak preparedness and community-centred public health institutions.

27 November - Research, Innovation and the Way ForwardThe final day will feature discussions on African-led research and development, global health security and the future of primary health care, followed by the official closing ceremony.

MEDIA COVERAGE AND INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIESAccredited media representatives will have opportunities, subject to access and programme arrangements, to cover:

· The official opening ceremony and selected high-level sessions.

· Scientific discussions and special sessions.

· Exhibitions showcasing African innovations and health technologies.

· Selected announcements, reports, and partnership initiatives.

· Interviews with Africa CDC experts, participating leaders, researchers, innovators and partners, subject to availability.

MEDIA ACCREDITATION AND ACCESSMedia houses intending to cover CPHIA 2026 are kindly requested to confirm their participation and submit the details of their assigned journalists, photographers and camera crews on or before 20 November 2026 through the link below:

Media Registration Form: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=RcblrMc-jkyxLgdyIVBd9Wa9aORvrAVHtmNH4wq5MztUMUpUNko2VERSWVVPVjdXRElIUzNWQUNYWi4u&origin=Invitation&channel=0

The information submitted will enable Africa CDC to issue official invitations and facilitate registration fee waivers for eligible media representatives.

Journalists who have already registered and received CPHIA 2026 accreditation are encouraged to collect their conference badges in advance and bring them, together with valid identification, to the venue.

Further information on media access, designated filming areas, interview requests, and press facilities will be communicated to accredited journalists.

Media confirmation and enquiries: Africa CDC Directorate of Communication and Public Information

Email: communications@africacdc.org

MEDIA RESOURCESOfficial conference website: https://cphia.africacdc.org/

Conference programme: https://cphia.africacdc.org/programme

Africa CDC website: https://africacdc.org/

Official hashtag: #CPHIA2026

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Download | CPHIA 2026 MEDIA ADVISORY