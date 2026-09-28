Lesotho/Niger: Niger Hold Off Lesotho Fightback to Make Winning Start to Afcon 2027 Qualifiers

25 September 2026
Confederation of African Football (Egypt)

Niger began their TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027 qualifying campaign with a 2-1 victory over Lesotho after surviving a late fightback.

First-half goals from Daniel Sosah and Oumar Sako put Nabil Neghiz's side in control before Sera Motebang converted a penalty five minutes from time to give Lesotho hope.

But Niger held on through the closing stages to secure all three points in their opening Group A match.

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The result gives the Mena an important start in a group which also contains Morocco and Gabon.

Two first-half goals put Niger in control

Niger made the more purposeful start and gradually established themselves in Lesotho's half as they searched for an opening.

Their pressure eventually paid off in the 38th minute when Ousseni Badamassi created the opportunity for Sosah, who finished to give Niger a 1-0 lead.

Lesotho attempted to respond after falling behind but struggled to seriously trouble the Niger defence before half-time.

Instead, Niger struck again just before the interval.

Amadou Wonkoye provided the pass for Sako, who scored in the 45th minute to double the advantage and send Niger into the break firmly in control.

The timing of the second goal left Lesotho with a considerable task after the restart.

Lesotho respond after the break

Lesotho made changes at half-time as they attempted to find a route back into the contest, with Teboho Letsema and Tsepang Sefali introduced.

The substitutions helped Lesotho become more adventurous as Niger were increasingly forced to defend their advantage.

Further changes followed as the second half progressed, with Thabang Malane replacing Mohlomi Makhetha on the hour.

Lesotho's improved performance was finally rewarded in the 85th minute when they were awarded a penalty.

Motebang converted from the spot to reduce the deficit to 2-1 and set up a tense finish.

Lesotho pushed forward in search of an equaliser, while Niger concentrated on protecting the lead that their first-half performance had given them.

Neghiz's side managed the closing stages and survived the late pressure to ensure they opened their campaign with maximum points.

The victory could prove valuable in a potentially demanding Group A, with Morocco and Gabon completing the four-team section.

Niger's next qualifier will be away to Gabon on 29 September, while Lesotho will host Morocco on the same day.

Read the original article on CAF.

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