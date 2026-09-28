Kenya: Jubilee Hits Back After Ruto's Church Remarks On Uhuru

Nairobi — Jubilee Party has accused President William Ruto of hypocrisy after he appeared to take a swipe at retired President Uhuru Kenyatta during a church service, escalating a fresh war of words between the former political allies.

The party, through Secretary-General Moitalel Ole Kenta, criticised Ruto for using a church platform to lecture political leaders on decorum and responsible conduct while responding to comments by his predecessor on the 2022 presidential election.

In a statement issued on Monday, Jubilee accused the President and his administration of engaging in what it termed "political theatre" and using the pulpit to settle political scores.

Jubilee responded by accusing the President of using the church pulpit to attack his political opponents while failing to address what the party described as the government's own shortcomings.

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"It is the height of political irony when the Head of State stands at the pulpit of a church, a sanctuary reserved for truth, humility, and spiritual reflection, to castigate other leaders for improper decorum and reckless utterances," Ole Kenta said in the statement.

The party accused the administration of presiding over economic hardship, taxation pressures and what it described as broken promises.

"To stand before a congregation and lecture the nation on decorum, while presiding over a regime that has subjected millions to crippling economic hardship, punitive taxation, and broken promises, reveals a profound detachment from reality," Jubilee said.

The party further accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of attempting to rewrite the political history surrounding the 2022 election.

"Kenyans are neither blind nor naive. They remember precisely what transpired during the last General Election, and no amount of state-sponsored propaganda, political theater, or pulpit politics will rewrite that history," it said.

The statement followed Ruto's remarks at a Pentecostal church in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County, on Sunday, where he urged political leaders to be role models and criticised those who continue discussing the 2022 election.

Although the President did not mention Uhuru by name, his remarks came days after the retired President questioned why Ruto continued to invoke his name nearly four years after he handed over power.

Ruto said leaders should be responsible in their public conduct and appeared to take issue with those revisiting the 2022 presidential contest.

"The election was conducted four years ago but because you are confused, you start blabbering things that are not understandable," Ruto said, according to reports of his remarks in Mwatate.

He also told political leaders to set an example for Kenyans, saying they should not behave irresponsibly in public and then expect citizens to follow their advice.

"Please, leaders, let us be responsible," Ruto said, urging politicians to exercise restraint and remember that their conduct influences other citizens.

Uhuru-Ruto war of words

The latest exchange has its roots in remarks made by Uhuru at a Jubilee Party leadership handover in Nairobi on September 22.

The former President questioned why Ruto continued to talk about his administration nearly four years after assuming office, telling the President to concentrate on governing rather than blaming his predecessor.

"And after four years, he is still saying 'Uhuru this, Uhuru that'. Were you given leadership so that you continue to talk about Uhuru? Or were you given leadership to serve Kenyans?" Uhuru asked.

Uhuru also recalled the 2022 transition of power, saying his administration accepted the Supreme Court decision on the presidential election and handed over power peacefully.

He further said he remained convinced that the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had won the election, despite the official declaration of Ruto as winner and the Supreme Court's unanimous decision upholding the result.

Ruto's Mwatate remarks came five days later, creating a fresh political exchange between the two leaders who were once allies before their relationship deteriorated during Uhuru's second term.

Jubilee's new political direction

The dispute comes at a time when Jubilee is undergoing a political reorganisation under former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, who was recently installed as party leader.

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Matiang'i has been campaigning for opposition unity ahead of the 2027 General Election and on Sunday, hours before Ruto's Mwatate remarks, told a church congregation in Narok that opposition leaders would have to make sacrifices and exercise patience as they seek to agree on a joint presidential candidate.

Matiang'i, accompanied by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Siaya Governor James Orengo, also accused the government of interfering with political parties and efforts to build an alternative political front.

The emerging confrontation therefore places the renewed Ruto-Uhuru exchange within a broader political realignment ahead of the 2027 election, with Jubilee seeking to reposition itself while opposition leaders negotiate a possible joint presidential bid.

For Jubilee, however, the immediate issue is Ruto's response to Uhuru's comments and what the party sees as the President using a church platform to criticise his predecessor.

The party maintained that Kenyans would not be persuaded by what it described as attempts to rewrite the political record, setting the stage for further exchanges as the 2027 political contest gathers momentum.