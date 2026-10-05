Kenya: Ruto Adviser Mutua Brands Sifuna 'Dynasty Candidate' As 2027 Bid Draws Establishment Claims

Nairobi — President William Ruto's Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs Makau Mutua has branded Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna a "candidate of the dynasty", injecting a fresh political dimension into the senator's 2027 presidential bid.

Mutua made the remarks a day after Sifuna was unveiled as the interim leader and presidential candidate of The Equitable Party, giving him a political vehicle to pursue the presidency in the 2027 General Election.

"He's a candidate of the DYNASTY, for the DYNASTY, by the DYNASTY," Mutua said in a post accompanying photographs of Sifuna greeting former President Uhuru Kenyatta during the burial of Mwalimu Jackson Karua, father of People's Liberation Party leader Martha Karua, in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County, on Saturday.

The photographs were taken a day before Sifuna was formally unveiled as The Equitable Party's presidential candidate.

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The "dynasty" label is commonly used in Kenya's political discourse to refer to the country's established political families and networks that have exercised influence over national politics since independence.

Mutua's remarks came as Sifuna began a new phase of his political career, seeking to build a national movement around his presidential ambitions after his break with the Orange Democratic Movement.

Political commentator Mutahi Ngunyi also questioned Sifuna's rapid political rise, warning that the forces behind his growing profile could eventually turn against him.

"Dear Sifuna: Hint from the DEEP STATE. If you want to SHRINK someone, you must first EXPAND him. If you want to DESTROY someone, you must first make him FLOURISH," Ngunyi said.

"GETTING to the TOP is not a problem. STAYING at the TOP is the Problem. Your political balloon will be POPPED. Soon!"

Sifuna was unveiled on Sunday as the interim leader and presidential candidate of The Equitable Party after the party agreed to restructure its leadership to accommodate his political formation.

The party, registered on March 25, 2022, said the restructuring was intended to bring together leaders and political formations that share its commitment to inclusive government and equitable distribution of national resources.

The outgoing party leader Gilbert Marava Shanga described Sifuna as a brother and said he had agreed to step aside as part of the transition.

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"My brother is going to run for President. He's going to be the next leader of The Equitable Party," he said.

He urged Sifuna, if elected, to surround himself with experts, acknowledge that no leader can know everything, respect the presidency and former heads of state, and put God first.

"So to Edwin, when you get elected; surround yourself with experts. Don't know everything. Nobody knows everything. Respect the office of the Presidency, former presidents respect them. And most important put God first," he said.

Sifuna's move comes as political formations position themselves ahead of the 2027 contest, with his supporters seeking to build a national movement around his candidacy.