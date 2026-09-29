Uganda: Rituals to Crown Tooro King Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I Completed

Fort Portal, Uganda — On Monday night, King Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I sat on the Tooro throne after completing all the traditional rituals to end mourning for King Oyo and crown a new king. After a symbolic mock fight and night procession via Mugabante, incoming King Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma speared a bull, then entered Karuziika Palace. He is now inside Karuziika ahead of his coronation as the 14th Omukama of Tooro Kingdom.

The royal drums have been unturned, and the lion statues at the roundabout and Karuziika Palace entrance have been uncovered. His official coronation as the 14th Omukama will be held today at Karuziika Palace, with President Yoweri Museveni expected as chief guest.

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Business came to a standstill in Fort Portal City on Monday afternoon as thousands of residents lined the streets to catch a glimpse of Tooro's king designate, Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I.

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Nyabongo was passing through the city from a private residence in Buheesi Town Council Bunyangabu District where he has been receiving cultural orientation and training from Tooro cultural leaders as he prepares for his new role.

He was heading to Rwengoma Palace where he spent Monday evening before embarking on a traditional procession to Karuziika Palace later in the night.

Nyabongo left Rwengoma Palace at 10pm accompanied by a crowd carrying traditional lamps made from reeds. The procession moved through Fort Portal City before reaching Karuziika Palace at 3am.

At Karuziika, Nyabongo entered through the Mugabante gate where he took part in a traditional mock battle and emerged victorious before proceeding into the palace.

He took his seat on the royal throne and performed other traditional rituals, like turning upright the royal drums and beating each of them nine times.

Other royal regalia, including spears, were also turned upright.

The sculptures of lions inside and outside Karuziika Palace which were covered during the mourning period following the death of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV were also be uncovered.

The coronation will begin with a church service at St John's Cathedral in Fort Portal before the main ceremony at Karuziika Palace.

Residents who gathered along the streets on Monday expressed excitement at seeing their king for the first time.

Clovis Tibigambirwe said he was happy to see Nyabongo and would join the night procession.

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Tibigambirwe said he wants the new king to revive the relationship between the kingdom and its subjects and ensure that everyone is included in kingdom activities.

Stephen Katurebe said he was honored to see the king designate for the first time and is looking forward to his coronation on Tuesday.