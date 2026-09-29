Gambia: Coalition Building Process - the Dust Is Yet to Settle

Poverty is immense, livelihoods are lacking, unemployment is rampant and the perilous irregular migration resulting in numerous deaths is now the order of the day, the 141-billion-dalasi debt burden is telling its toll on the nation as over 16 billion dalasi is sought to be allocated for debt service payment in 2027 after 13 billion dalasi was allocated in 2026. We can go on and on.

The unbearable situation motivated many to call for the Barrow administration to go, but his overwhelming victory in the 2021 presidential election made them to condition their demand that the opposition must come together as one to defeat the NPP candidate at the polls.

There have been several initiatives which have resulted to three coalitions:

1. Coalition 2026 led by Talib Bensouda as their presidential candidate

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

2. Gambia First Coalition led by the UDP with Ousainou Darboe as their candidate

3. Team Gambia Grand Coalition 2026 coordinated by Halifa Sallah and Sidia Jatta

The process of coalition building was characterised movements in and out of coalitions even to the NPP led coalition on the opposite bank of the river, which undermined the trust and confidence of opposition elements. The question, which opposition coalition to trust, is now an issue for many opposition supporters.

The NPP is showing signs that it is not confident that it will win and keeps expanding its alliance with parties in the opposition. The movements in and out continued up to a couple of days ago.

In short, the dust is yet to settle as uncertainty still clouds the political landscape.