Nigeria: Wike to Amaechi - Account for $39m Hospital, N68bn Monorail, N10bn Malaria Projects in Rivers

·Slams former Rivers gov for blaming Tinubu's economic policies for mother's death

The political battle between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike and the vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, over the control of Rivers State has intensified as the minister yesterday challenged the former Rivers State governor to account for the $39million Justice Adolphus Karibi-Whyte Specialist Hospital, the N68billion monorail project and about N10billion allegedly spent on an anti-malaria fumigation programme during his tenure as governor.

Wike issued the challenge while addressing members of the Uzugbani Ekpeye National Executive Council at Ekpeye House in Ahoada East Local Government Area, Rivers State.

The FCT minister has criticised the African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate and former Minister of Transportation for linking the death of his mother to President Bola Tinubu's economic policies.

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He questioned Amaechi's record as governor for eight years, asking him to pinpoint projects his administration initiated and completed.

Wike asked what became of the money committed to the specialist hospital project after the facility was not completed, noting that his administration instituted a Rivers State judicial commission to investigate the payment of $39.2million to a contractor for the project and its failure to materialise.

Wike, who was incidentally the Chief of Staff to Amaechi, also questioned the fate of the monorail project, among the major infrastructure schemes initiated by Amaechi's administration, as well as the alleged expenditure on the fumigation programme.

He declared that such considerations were relevant when assessing the records of political leaders seeking higher office.

He roundly dismissed the Malaria initiative as a scam. He challenged Amaechi's record after spending eight years each as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, governor and Minister of Transportation.

Wike said: "Ask him about the fumigation of Rivers State with people from Cuba, in which $10 million was allegedly spent. Ask him whether mosquitoes have stopped biting us in Rivers State.

"Someone was Speaker of the House of Assembly for eight years, Governor for eight years, and Minister for eight years; that is 24 years in top leadership positions. What can anybody point to that he attracted to Ekpeye land in all those 24 years? Nothing! Not one single thing!" Wike added.

He also questioned claims about Amaechi's political influence in Rivers State, asking supporters to examine his electoral record.

"Since I left him in 2011, after 2011, mention one election that he has won in Rivers State," he said.

The minister also recalled their political relationship and past disagreements, including controversies surrounding appointments and business interests involving federal maritime agencies.

He contrasted what he described as Amaechi's approach with the Tinubu administration's establishment of regional development structures and appointments involving people from the South-South.

The minister urged the people of Ahoada East and West Local Governments to demand evidence of projects and political empowerment allegedly attracted to the area during his predecessor's years in public office.

He insisted that leadership should be measured not only by offices held but by structures left behind, people empowered, and legacy projects delivered.

He contrasted Amaechi's tenure with his own, saying that he deliberately empowered people and developed political successors.

The FCT minister, who criticised what he described as using personal and family tragedies for political purposes, also warned leaders against preventing others from rising.

He said political disagreements should not descend into the exploitation of private grief, particularly matters surrounding the death of family members.

Wike Slams Amaechi for Blaming Tinubu's Economic Policies for Mother's Death

Wike specifically criticised Amaechi for linking the death of his mother to President Bola Tinubu's economic policies.

Amaechi had, during an interview, said Tinubu's policies contributed to his mother's death because the rising cost of medicines made it difficult for him to afford her drugs.

"Tinubu's policies killed my mother. Before Tinubu came to power, my mother was healthy. After 2023, it was difficult for me to buy drugs for my mother," Amaechi said during the interview.

Responding to the claim, Wike questioned how Amaechi, who had occupied several top political positions, could say he was unable to afford medication for his mother.

He noted that Amaechi served as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly for eight years, governor for eight years and Minister of Transportation for another eight years.

"Again, you said it was Tinubu that killed his mother. It was Tinubu's administration that led to not being able to buy drugs for his mother.

"This one, a speaker for eight years, from 1999 to 2007. This one served as governor for eight years, from 2007 to 2015. This one served as a minister for eight years, from 2015 to 2023.

"And your mother was sick, and you are telling the whole world that because of the policy of Tinubu, you couldn't buy drugs for your mother, and so your mother died," Wike said.

The FCT minister also questioned Amaechi's claim given his family's reported financial circumstances, including his reference to Amaechi's wife as an industrialist.

"Yet, an industrialist couldn't give you money to buy drugs for your mother," he said.

Wike further questioned why Amaechi's associates, whom he said had private jets and attended the burial, could not have assisted with his mother's medical expenses while she was alive.

"Yet, you didn't know that you had friends who had private jets, who would come down to bury a mother whom you could not buy drugs for, for her to survive?

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"You didn't tell them, 'My mother was sick; can you help me? Give me money, let me buy drugs.' Let me tell you the truth, they gave you money. And then they came to bury your mother, and you accepted it," he said.

Wike also took exception to Amaechi's comments about his mother's happiness being tied to the outcome of the 2027 election.

He said Amaechi had stated in a video that his mother would be happy if the ADC won the election.

"In one of his videos, he said if ADC wins the election, his mother will be very happy. So, the only condition is that his mother will not be happy if ADC does not win.

"Too bad! She will not be happy if ADC doesn't win. You said your mother would be happy if ADC wins. How can you bring a loved one who's gone into politics?" Wike said.

The minister said Amaechi's comments amounted to using his late mother in political discourse.

"It is unfortunate people can descend so low to use their mother to play politics," he said.

Wike urged people to allow the deceased to rest, while praying that Amaechi's mother would find peace.

"But all of us should pray that the old woman who died would have rest, would have peace with her Creator," he added.

Amaechi's mother, Mary Amaechi, died in July 2026 and was buried in September in Ubima, Rivers State. Several prominent political figures attended her burial.