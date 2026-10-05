Nigeria: Gunmen Kill One, Injure Seven Traders in Plateau

5 October 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chuwang Dungs

The Plateau State chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ibrahim Babayo, also confirmed the attack

Gunmen on Sunday attacked a vehicle conveying traders from the Kara Bukuru Livestock Market in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing one person and injuring seven others.

A community source who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES said the victims were travelling towards Bassa Local Government Area when the attackers opened fire on the vehicle around the Total Filling Station, Yelwa Club Junction, Bukuru, at about 5:30 p.m.

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The source said the injured victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Plateau State chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ibrahim Babayo, also confirmed the attack and condemned it.

Mr Babayo called on security agencies to investigate the incident and apprehend those responsible.

He urged the police, Operation Safe Haven, the State Security Service and other security agencies to strengthen security along the Kara Bukuru market route and prevent further attacks on traders and herders.

He also appealed to members of the association to remain calm and refrain from retaliation.

The attack comes amid concerns over the safety of traders and herders travelling along routes around the Kara Bukuru livestock market.

Efforts to obtain comments from the Plateau State Police Command and Operation Enduring Peace were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

The identity of the attackers and their motive were not immediately known.

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