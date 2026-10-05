Nigeria: Pastor, 27 Others Killed in Plateau in 1 Week Despite Curfew - ICC

A pastor and 27 others were reportedly killed in attacks across Plateau State within one week despite a dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed by the state government to curb the violence.

According to International Christian Concern (ICC), the killings occurred between September 13 and 20 across communities in Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, Mangu, Riyom and Jos South local government areas.

ICC quoted David Nanpet, an eyewitness documenter with the International Committee on Nigeria (ICON), as confirming the killing of Pastor Samuel Nandi while he was travelling to a church service in Maraban Kantoma, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, on Sunday, September 20.

Nandi's son was also shot in the attack and was receiving medical treatment, according to Da Sambo Chollom, a traditional ruler in Dorowa Babuje.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Chollom said Nandi, who was originally from Borno State, was attacked while travelling to church.

Nanpet told ICC that gunfire continued around Maraban Kantoma, Rapwomol and Shurum after the pastor was killed.

"The pastor was on his way to church. They attacked him and killed him," Nanpet was quoted as saying.

The eyewitness documenter also reported what he described as a possible drone surveillance operation around Darwat community.

"A drone was seen spying on the whole of the Darwat community this night," Nanpet said, adding that residents feared the device could be connected to armed groups preparing an attack.

He said an armoured personnel carrier was stationed in the community, making a direct approach difficult.

According to ICC, at least 27 other people were killed in attacks recorded across the affected communities during the seven-day period.

Nine people were reportedly killed at Dungus Junction in Kuru District, Jos South, when gunmen attacked passengers disembarking from a commercial vehicle.

Two people were also killed in Ta-Hoss village in Riyom, while another two were reportedly killed in Vodni village in Mangu.

Five people were killed in Gana-Ropp, Barkin Ladi, on Saturday, September 19, while at least two others were injured in an attack in Ndar, Bokkos.

Earlier, three people were reportedly killed and seven others, including a seven-month-old baby, were injured during an attack at a farmers' market in Mangu.

The latest deaths have renewed concerns over the security situation in Plateau's rural communities, where residents have repeatedly reported armed attacks, displacement and destruction of homes and farmlands.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On Sunday, the Commander of Operation Enduring Peace, Major General Maxwell Dangana, visited some affected communities and pledged to strengthen security measures, according to ICC.

The following day, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and Mangu local government areas.

The state government said the curfew took effect on Monday, September 21, and would run from 6pm to 6am daily until further notice.

It said the measure was intended to enable security agencies to stabilise the affected areas, protect residents and prevent further breakdown of law and order.

Security personnel were directed to enforce the restriction, while the government also announced an immediate ban on the use of motorcycles throughout the affected local government areas.

Residents were instructed to organise their commercial, agricultural and personal activities around the restricted hours.

The curfew followed seven days of reported attacks stretching from communities around Jos South and Riyom to Barkin Ladi, Mangu and Bokkos.

As of September 21, the Plateau State Government had imposed movement restrictions across the three affected local government areas, while security agencies continued operations in communities where residents reported renewed gunfire.