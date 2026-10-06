Nigeria: Military Aircraft Crash - Ondo Governor Orders Emergency, Logistics Support

"To aid ongoing efforts, Governor Aiyedatiwa has directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Ministry of Health, and relevant security agencies to immediately mobilise and offer full logistical and human support to the Nigerian Air Force and other emergency response agencies in the search and rescue operations currently ongoing at the crash site."

Following the crash of an ATR-42 aircraft in Igbokoda, Ondo State, on Monday, the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has directed the deployment of logistics and emergency support from the Ministry of Health and Emergency Agency to the scene.

He said the deployment was to support the ongoing search-and-rescue exercise.

This was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Ebenezer Adeniyan.

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The aircraft was flying from Benin to Lagos on a routine mission and crashed in the early hours of Monday, killing seven crew members and 25 passengers on board.

The crash occurred in a swampy area of Igbokoda, the headquarters of Ilaje LGA of Ondo State.

According to preliminary reports confirmed by the Nigerian Air Force Director of Public Relations and Information, Ehimen Ejodame, an air commodore, the aircraft, an ATR-42 with tail number NGR 931, was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when it crashed in a swampy area opposite the Naval Base in Igbokoda.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, also confirmed that 25 passengers and seven crew members were on board.

Mr Adeniyan said Governor Aiyedatiwa received the news of the crash with deep sadness.

He said he has been in contact with the leadership of the Nigerian Air Force, the Ilaje Local Government Chairman, Maurice Oripelaye, and security agencies on the ground.

"To aid ongoing efforts, Governor Aiyedatiwa has directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Ministry of Health, and relevant security agencies to immediately mobilise and offer full logistical and human support to the Nigerian Air Force and other emergency response agencies in the search and rescue operations currently ongoing at the crash site," the statement said.

"The Governor has also directed that the area be cordoned off and secured to allow for smooth and unhindered rescue operations, while urging residents of Igbokoda and adjoining communities to remain calm, cooperate with emergency responders, and refrain from spreading unverified information."

He said the state government will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available from the Nigerian Air Force.

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"On behalf of the Government and good people of Ondo State, Governor Aiyedatiwa expresses his heartfelt sympathy to the Chief of Air Staff, the entire Nigerian Air Force family, and the families of all personnel and passengers on board the ill-fated aircraft. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time," he said.

"We pray for the safety of our gallant officers and for the success of the rescue efforts."