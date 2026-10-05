Nigeria: Breaking - 32 People On Board Crashed Nigerian Military Aircraft - Aviation Minister

Festus Keyamo/Premium Times
Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo
5 October 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)

PREMIUM TIMES reported the crash on Monday morning, with the Nigerian Air Force saying the aircraft was travelling on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos.

There were 32 people on board a military aircraft that crashed in Ondo State on Monday, the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, said in a post on X.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the crash on Monday morning, with the Nigerian Air Force saying the aircraft was travelling on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos.

In his first official statement on the crash, Mr Keyamo said, "Preliminary information suggests that there were 25 passengers and 7 crew members on board."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Search and rescue operations are still ongoing, and the casualty figure from the crash has yet to be determined.

Read the minister's full statement below.

"I regret to inform the general public that Air Traffic Controllers have informed me of the disappearance of a military aircraft with tail number NGR 931, enroute Lagos from Benin at 0913 hours earlier today. All efforts to raise the aircraft on radio proved abortive.

"Subsequently information however confirmed that the military aircraft has crashed close to the Naval Base in Igbokoda, Ondo State. The wreckage has been located and search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Preliminary information suggests that there were 25 passengers and 7 crew members on board.

Whilst the control and regulation of military aircraft are completely outside the authority of the Ministry of Aviation, and Civil Aviation Authority, I have just spoken to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke and pledged our total cooperation and assistance in the search and rescue efforts ongoing.

Further information on this unfortunate incident will be made available subsequently.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.