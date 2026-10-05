PREMIUM TIMES reported the crash on Monday morning, with the Nigerian Air Force saying the aircraft was travelling on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos.

There were 32 people on board a military aircraft that crashed in Ondo State on Monday, the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, said in a post on X.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the crash on Monday morning, with the Nigerian Air Force saying the aircraft was travelling on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos.

In his first official statement on the crash, Mr Keyamo said, "Preliminary information suggests that there were 25 passengers and 7 crew members on board."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Search and rescue operations are still ongoing, and the casualty figure from the crash has yet to be determined.

Read the minister's full statement below.

"I regret to inform the general public that Air Traffic Controllers have informed me of the disappearance of a military aircraft with tail number NGR 931, enroute Lagos from Benin at 0913 hours earlier today. All efforts to raise the aircraft on radio proved abortive.

"Subsequently information however confirmed that the military aircraft has crashed close to the Naval Base in Igbokoda, Ondo State. The wreckage has been located and search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Preliminary information suggests that there were 25 passengers and 7 crew members on board.

Whilst the control and regulation of military aircraft are completely outside the authority of the Ministry of Aviation, and Civil Aviation Authority, I have just spoken to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke and pledged our total cooperation and assistance in the search and rescue efforts ongoing.

Further information on this unfortunate incident will be made available subsequently.