Nigeria: Military Aircraft Crash - Tinubu Declares Three-Day Mourning, Says Victims to Be Named

Premium Times
ATR-42 aircraft NAF (file photo).
5 October 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

He also directed that flags should be flown at half-mast throughout the country as a mark of respect to the officers.

President Bola Tinubu has declared a three-day national mourning for Air Force personnel who died in the crash of a military plane today.

He also directed that flags should be flown at half-mast throughout the country as a mark of respect to the officers.

President Tinubu had earlier expressed profound sadness over the crash of the Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 jet.

The accident occurred near a naval base in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State. The aircraft, carrying 25 passengers and seven crew members, was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when it crashed.

"This is a painful moment for our Armed Forces and for the entire nation. Our Air Force personnel put their lives on the line every day to secure Nigeria. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten," President Tinubu declared in a condolence message to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, and all officers, airmen, and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force.

"The Chief of Air Staff has briefed me, and I have directed the Nigerian Air Force to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash to prevent future occurrences.

"I commend the Nigerian Air Force for activating an immediate search and rescue operation following the accident."

The Air Force will release the officers' names after contacting their families.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

October 5, 2026

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