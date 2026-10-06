Nigeria: Defence Minister Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Crash of NAF Aircraft

Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa Rtd, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of NAF ATR 42 aircraft and the loss of officers and airmen who were involved in a routine flight mission to Lagos, describing them as personnel who exemplified the highest standards of loyalty and commitment to the defence of the country.

In a statement he personally signed, Gen Musa offered condolences to President Bola Tinubu, the leadership of the Armed Forces, and most especially, the immediate families, loved ones, and colleagues of our fallen heroes.

He said, "It is with a profound sense of grief and heavy heart that I, on behalf of the Ministry of Defence and the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria, express deep sorrow over the tragic crash of our military aircraft with tail number NAF 931 involving dedicated personnel of the Armed Forces.

"This painful incident claimed the lives of brave officers and airmen who were engaged in routine flight mission while serving our nation with courage, unyielding devotion, and selfless patriotism.

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"The loss of these valiant patriots is an irreparable blow not only to the military high command and their comrades-in-arms, but to the entire Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"These fine officers and men exemplify the highest standards of military professionalism, loyalty, and commitment to the defence of our Fatherland.

"On behalf of the Ministry of Defence, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leadership of the Armed Forces, and most especially, the immediate families, loved ones, and colleagues of our fallen heroes.

"We share in your immense grief and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with you during this tragic hour.

"Our hearts also go out to the families of the civilians on board the ill-fated aircraft, we share your grief.

"A comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate crash has been ordered to ascertain the cause and ensure all necessary operational safety protocols are reinforced across our military aviation units.

"We pray that the Almighty God grants the souls of the departed eternal repose, and give their families, the military community, and all Nigerians the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss."