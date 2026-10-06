Nigeria: Air Force Unveils Identities of Ondo Crash Victims

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has released the identities of the people who died in the crash involving an NAF ATR 42 aircraft in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State, on Monday.

The aircraft, NAF 931, was carrying five crew members and 20 passengers when it crashed during a routine mission from Benin to Lagos.

In a statement, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, NAF spokesperson, said no survivor had been found following the accident, which prompted the immediate activation of search-and-rescue operations in coordination with relevant authorities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Those killed include five crew members: Squadron Leader MI Aburime, the flight captain; Squadron Leader AP Man-Ugwueje, co-pilot; Flight Lieutenant IS Bako, co-pilot; Warrant Officer Abubakar A, aircraft technician; and Corporal Uguru HC, aircraft technician.

The 20 passengers were identified as Flight Lieutenant TL Lazarus; Flight Lieutenant M Akinloye; Flying Officer IM Adeshina; Master Warrant Officer Onwuka F; Master Warrant Officer Matini BA; Warrant Officer Nuhu FS; Flight Sergeant James RB; Flight Sergeant Mohammed AI; Sergeant Ani AE; Sergeant Izibenikien SI; Sergeant Alafuka C; Sergeant Mbadugha AN; Lance Corporal Ugwuba FC; Lance Corporal Eledan GE; Mrs Ezeh Nneka; Godstmine Tarabina; Joy Micheal; Sunday Micheal; Ukeme David; and Gideon Omotola.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, expressed profound condolences to the families, loved ones and colleagues of those who lost their lives in the crash.

Aneke described the incident as a deeply painful moment for the Nigerian Air Force and the country, while assuring the bereaved families of the Service's full support during the difficult period.

He has also directed a comprehensive investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Meanwhile, a condolence register has been opened at the Headquarters of the Nigerian Air Force in Abuja for senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, heads of security agencies and other well-wishers wishing to pay their respects and sympathise with the families of the deceased and the NAF.

The statement was signed by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force.