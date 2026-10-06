Nigeria: Military Aircraft Crash - How Naval Personnel and Residents Try to Rescue Victims - Gov Aiyedatiwa

"So, immediately, the Nigerian Navy men, from the information I got, stayed back a bit so that there wouldn't be an explosion or fire outbreak. When they realised it was just an area and saw no sign of fire, they moved in, trying to rescue the people. Then the local emergency management agency from the local government also tried to move in with residents..."

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said no survivor had been found after a Nigerian Air Force aircraft crashed in the Igbokoda area of Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Aiyedatiwa disclosed this on Monday during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today, hours after the incident.

The aircraft had 32 people on board, comprising seven crew members and 25 passengers, according to the governor.

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He said residents, emergency responders, and security personnel had combed the swampy crash site but had not found anyone alive.

"No survivors yet, from the information I've gotten from the people in there. I haven't been able to speak to the naval captain leading the base, but my security adviser contacted the Amotekun leader in the local government and the local government chairman.

"From all indications, there are no survivors yet that we can record."

'There was no fire'

Mr Aiyedatiwa said residents first heard a loud sound before seeing the aircraft nose-dive into a swampy area.

"They heard the sound like an air tremor, the shaking. There was no fire, nothing, but some people saw the aircraft nose-dive into the swamp," he said.

He said Nigerian Navy personnel initially stayed back from the crash site for fear that the aircraft could explode or catch fire.

"So immediately, the Nigerian Navy men, from the information I got, stayed back a bit so that there wouldn't be an explosion or fire outbreak.

"So, when they noticed that it was just an area and they didn't see any sign of fire, they moved in, trying to see if they could rescue the people.

"Then the local emergency management agency from the local government also tried to move in with residents. Then the Amotekun base at Ilaje Local Government also moved in on time to see if they could rescue some of the victims.

"But from the information we got, no single life was saved up to this moment."

Mr Aiyedatiwa said rescuers found wreckage from the aircraft, including parts of its wings, identity cards and military uniforms.

"They could not see any living soul that was in that aircraft, but they saw the ruins, some of the wreckage from the wings of the aircraft, with some ID cards that were retrieved, and then some uniforms. That was when they knew it was a military aircraft," he said.

A video circulating on social media showed a small crowd gathered near a river as rescuers searched the area by boat.

Dayo Akinte, 39, a firewood hawker who lives about one kilometre from the scene, told AFP that she heard a sound she initially thought was thunder.

The governor said the Nigerian Air Force had launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

"It's a sad situation today, and we're all really, really aggrieved as Nigerians. And also, it happened in my own state, not just my state, even in my own local government where I'm from," he said.

"So everybody has been mourning what happened to Nigerian military officers who signed up to protect the territorial integrity of our country and are involved in such accidents. It is so painful."

In an earlier statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, Mr Aiyedatiwa expressed his "heartfelt sympathy to the Chief of Air Staff, the entire Nigerian Air Force family, and the families of all personnel and passengers on board the ill-fated aircraft."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time," he said.

Tinubu mourns, orders probe

President Bola Tinubu has mourned those involved in the crash and ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

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In a statement by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, Mr Tinubu described the crash as "a painful moment" for the Armed Forces and the country.

"This is a painful moment for our Armed Forces and for the entire nation. Our Air Force personnel put their lives on the line every day to secure Nigeria. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten," the president said.

He commended the Nigerian Air Force for activating an immediate search-and-rescue operation following the crash and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who died.

"I pray for the repose of the souls of the gallant officers and for Almighty God to grant their families and the Nigerian Air Force the fortitude to bear the unfortunate loss.

"I assure the Nigerian Air Force of the continued support of our administration as they continue their vital role in securing our nation. I also commend the swift response of first responders and the Ondo State Government at the crash site," Mr Tinubu said.

The president also declared a three-day mourning period for the victims of the crash.