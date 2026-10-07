Africa's Non-Communicable Diseases Burden Continues to Rise, Latest Study Finds

A 2026 Lancet Global Health analysis using Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2023 data finds that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are accounting for a growing share of Africa's health burden.

In 2023, NCDs resulted in an estimated 263 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), with one DALY representing one year of healthy life lost. NCDs caused an estimated 2.33 billion cases and 4.70 million deaths.

The leading causes of NCD deaths in 2023 were, Ischaemic heart disease - 801,000 deaths, stroke - 700,000, chronic kidney disease - 293,000, hypertensive heart disease - 246,000 and diabetes - 245,000.

The three largest contributors to NCD deaths were high systolic blood pressure - 26.2% dietary risks - 14.7%, air pollution - 14.2%. These modifiable risk factors account for more than half of NCD deaths.

The findings point to substantial opportunities for prevention through healthier diets, reduced exposure to air pollution, earlier detection and treatment, and stronger health-system responses.

Dr Mohammed Abdulaziz, Head of the Division of Disease Control and Prevention at Africa CDC, among the study's authors says the findings reinforce the urgency of Africa CDC's leadership in driving a coordinated, continent-wide response to the growing burden of NCDs, injuries and mental health conditions.

In its second strategic plan 2023 to 2027, Africa CDC proactively included a strategic pillar on the use of integrated health systems for the prevention and control of high burden diseases including NCDs.

Through its NCDs, Injuries and Mental Health Division, Africa CDC is working with Member States and partners to translate evidence and continental commitments into action. This includes advancing multisectoral engagement, coordination and accountability through the African Union Common Position on Multisectoral Engagement, Coordination and Action Framework (MECA) strengthening NCD surveillance and data-to-action through Strengthening Public Health Surveillance and Resilient Knowledge for Non-Communicable Diseases in Africa (SPARK-NCDs).

Other programmes incorporate implementing the Continental Program on Sickle Cell Disease and Other Inherited Blood Disorders and strengthening mental health systems, leadership and workforce capacity through the Africa Mental Health Leadership Program. Together, these flagship initiatives support Africa's efforts to prevent disease, strengthen health systems and accelerate progress towards healthier populations across the continent.