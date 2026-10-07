African Ministers to Convene Dialogue With WHO Director-General Candidates in Addis Ababa On 23 November 2026

Addis Ababa — The 54 WHO recognized African countries represent nearly 30% of WHO Membership. Therefore, when leaders of this global health institution are selected, Africans should have the opportunity to hear directly from the candidates: their vision, priorities, and commitments to our continent.

Following consultations with H.E. President Cyril Ramaphosa, AU Champion for Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response, and H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, African Ministers of Health and Finance agreed through a meeting of the Africa High-Level Ministerial Committee (AHLMC) in August 2026 to convene high-level dialogue between African Ministers, African communities and the 6 candidates for WHO DG.

23 November 2026 | Addis Ababa, during the Conference on Public health in Africa (CPHIA 2026) organized by Africa CDC: Dialogue with the 6 announced candidates for Director-General of WHO led by African Ministers of Health and Finance

This dialogue will provide an equal platform for candidates to present their vision and respond to Africa's priorities, including the Africa Health Security and Sovereignty agenda.

Africa cannot continue to be a spectator when global health leaders are chosen. Africa is a partner, a decisionmaker, deserves transparency and is a driving force for change.