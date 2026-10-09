Nigeria: Social Media, Stigma Worsening Youth Mental Health in Nigeria - - Anaba

The Editor of Vanguard, Mr Eze Anaba, has called for urgent action to address mental health challenges among young Nigerians, warning that stigma, limited access to care and the harmful effects of social media remain major concerns for youth wellbeing.

Anaba made the call on Friday at the 4th Vanguard Mental Health Summit in Lagos, themed "Advancing Youth Mental Health in Nigeria," where he urged stakeholders to move beyond awareness campaigns and implement practical measures to support young people.

He said anxiety, depression, substance use and other mental health challenges were affecting young Nigerians, while many of those in need of assistance continued to face barriers such as the cost of treatment, inadequate services and stigma.

The Vanguard editor stressed the need to create an environment where young people could seek help without fear of discrimination or judgment, adding that schools, families and communities had important roles to play in identifying mental health concerns and connecting affected individuals to appropriate support.

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According to him, the conversation on youth mental health must also address how technology and social media affect young people's wellbeing.

He called on technology platforms to strengthen measures against cyberbullying and harmful online content, noting that efforts to advance youth mental health must include protecting young people from avoidable harm in digital spaces.

"Action must mean more than good intentions," Anaba said, urging government and health institutions to expand affordable mental health services and ensure that schools and universities had clear counselling and referral systems.

He also called for greater public awareness of mental health warning signs and available support services, stressing that young people needed access to appropriate assistance at an early stage.

Anaba said Vanguard would sustain its coverage of youth mental health through credible reporting, the inclusion of young people's voices and follow-up on commitments made by stakeholders.

He challenged organisations participating in the summit to identify specific actions, designate persons responsible for implementation and set deadlines for achieving measurable results.

"A year from today, we should be able to ask a simple question: what changed?" he said.