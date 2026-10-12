Africa: All of Africa Today - October 12, 2026

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139 Dead, 84 Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes off Djibouti

At least 139 migrants have died, and 84 remain missing after a boat carrying 305 people from Djibouti to Yemen capsized near Obock. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said about 82 people survived. Search and rescue operations continue. The agency described the incident as one of the deadliest shipwrecks along the Eastern Route, which connects the Horn of Africa to the Arabian Peninsula. The tragedy comes at a time when migration flows through Djibouti are increasing, with thousands of migrants stranded without access to basic services. The IOM is providing food, shelter, healthcare, and psychological support to survivors. It is calling on governments to increase safe and legal migration pathways to avert further loss of life. The UN Resident Coordinator in Djibouti, Jose Barahona, also extended condolences to the families of victims and stressed the critical need for international cooperation to protect persons on the move.

72 Civilians Killed in Air Strikes on Sudanese Gold Mines

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At least 72 civilians have reportedly been killed in air strikes targeting artisanal gold miners in Sudan's River Nile state. The attack allegedly struck mining camps and excavation sites near the Egyptian border. Reports suggest the death toll could rise. Neither Egypt nor Sudan's de facto authorities had commented on the incident. Emergency Lawyers condemned the strikes, warning that deliberately targeting unarmed civilians could constitute war crimes. The attack comes amid mounting tensions along the border where Egypt has in the past been accused of targeting informal mining sites as part of efforts to combat smuggling and illegal activities. Sudan's civil war has fuelled the growth of artisanal mining, raising concerns about civilian safety, illicit gold trafficking and the possible financing of armed groups.

Ruto Accuses Uhuru Kenyatta of Funding Political Rivals Ahead of 2027 Election

Kenyan President William Ruto has intensified his criticism of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing political opponents of sponsoring rivals to undermine his administration ahead of the 2027 General Election. Speaking in Likuyani, Ruto said his government was committed to fighting tribalism, discrimination and inequality by ensuring development projects reach all regions. He has previously accused Kenyatta of financing opposition figures, including Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, although these remain political allegations. Ruto defended his development agenda, highlighting affordable housing, road construction and funding for a County Aggregation Centre in Likuyani to support farmers. He urged Kenyans to unite ahead of the election, presenting equitable development and national cohesion as key priorities of his administration.

South Africa Seeks Court Guidance on New Border Asylum Registration System

South Africa's government plans to seek court guidance on implementing a Constitutional Court judgment on asylum applications. The Department of Home Affairs is set to introduce a new registration and appointment system by 10 November 2026. The judgment declared unconstitutional provisions allowing asylum seekers to be deported for entering the country without a transit visa. Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said the government wants a supervisory order to clarify implementation requirements while ensuring compliance with the law. Under the proposed system, applicants will register their intention to seek asylum and receive a receipt confirming their details and appointment. The receipt will provide protection against removal to countries where applicants could face persecution, but will not grant refugee status. The government is also pursuing legislative reforms and plans to relocate refugee reception centres to ports of entry, beginning with Beitbridge in December.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge Wins Melbourne Marathon in Record Time

Kenyan running legend Eliud Kipchoge won the Melbourne Marathon in a course-record time of 2:09:10 at the age of 41. The two-time Olympic gold medalist claimed his first marathon victory since the 2023 Berlin Marathon, ahead of Australia's Thomas do Canto and Reece Edwards. Kipchoge said that he can still compete with the younger athletes. He hopes to inspire the next generation of runners. The race is part of his global quest to run a marathon on all seven continents, with proceeds supporting his foundation's work in education, environmental sustainability and health. Kipchoge is widely regarded as one of the greatest distance runners of all time and famously recorded an unofficial sub-two-hour marathon in Vienna in 2019.

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Burundi Poised to Secure UN Human Rights Council Seat Despite Widespread Abuses

Human Rights Watch has criticised Burundi's expected re-election to the United Nations Human Rights Council, arguing that uncontested regional candidate lists undermine the credibility of the selection process. Burundi is one of four African candidates competing for four available seats, despite ongoing concerns about extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests and restrictions on civil liberties. HRW also accused the government of resisting international scrutiny after Burundi voted against renewing the UN special rapporteur's mandate, although the resolution was adopted. The organisation urged UN member states to demand competitive elections and consider candidates' human rights records. It warned that the council's ability to investigate abuses and hold governments accountable is increasingly important amid growing pressure on international human rights and justice institutions.