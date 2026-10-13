South Africa: SAPS Confirms Resignation of Lieutenant General Sibiya

SAPS
Shadrack Sibiya
12 October 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya is no longer an employee of the Service with effect from Monday, 12 October 2026.

The disciplinary hearing against Lieutenant General Sibiya sat this morning, during which his legal representative tendered his resignation immediately after the disciplinary proceedings had commenced.

"As the former senior officer had an ongoing disciplinary case against him at the time of his resignation, his departure from the Service is therefore regarded as a dishonourable discharge.

"The SAPS confirms that Lieutenant General Sibiya's employment with the Service has been terminated with immediate effect," the SAPS said in a statement.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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