South Africa: Police Committee Chairperson Welcomes Sibiya's Departure, Calls for Accountability

press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Ian Cameron, has called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to investigate any alleged criminal conduct involving Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya and pursue charges where warranted. He warned that Sibiya's departure from the service must not shield him from accountability.

Mr Cameron welcomed Sibiya's departure as a step towards restoring integrity in the police service and ensuring that officers entrusted with enforcing the law uphold the Constitution and the SAPS Code of Conduct.

"The committee has always highlighted that rogue elements must be surgically removed from the system to enable it to operate effectively. The resignation on the eve of a disciplinary process points to the fact that he had something to be afraid of," Mr Cameron said.

He said Sibiya's departure should serve as a catalyst for broader reforms within the SAPS. These should include competency and lifestyle audits, particularly at senior management level, to strengthen accountability and integrity within the service.

"A country that has police officers who are criminally compromised cannot effectively fight crime. Unfortunately, the inability to fight crime has broader socioeconomic implications for the country, affecting everyone, particularly the poor," Mr Cameron said.

The Chairperson also commended the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System for exposing troubling practices within the SAPS.

Mr Cameron stressed that Sibiya's discharge must not end efforts to secure accountability. He called for any potential criminal conduct to be properly investigated and for appropriate legal action to follow where warranted.