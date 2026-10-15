Nigeria: Popular Gospel Singer Toluwanisings Is Dead

Nigerian gospel singer Olayemi Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, has died.

The singer reportedly passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026, according to a statement released by his family on his Instagram account.

In the statement, the family identified him as Minister Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji of the Toluwani Gospel Music Ministry (TOGOMM), describing him as a beloved husband, family member and gospel minister.

The statement read, "With deep sorrow, the family announces the passing of Minister Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, Toluwani Gospel Music Ministry (TOGOMM), who passed away in the early hours of 14 October 2026.

"A dearly loved husband, family member, and gospel minister.

"Please keep his wife, family, and loved ones in your prayers during this difficult time."

The family added that details of his funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course.

News of his death has drawn emotional reactions from fans, colleagues and other public figures on social media, with many mourning the loss of the gospel artiste.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of Toluwanisings' death had not been disclosed.