Nigeria: How Toluwanisings Died - Singer's Pa

"We tried our best to save him, with prayers and everything."

Babadunni Gbolabo, the personal assistant (PA) to late gospel singer Olayemi "Toluwanisings" Bolaji, has revealed that efforts to save the singer's life took them to between seven and eight hospitals.

The revelation offers further details about the singer's final hours after his family confirmed his death on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the singer's family didn't state the cause of death or explain the circumstances surrounding it.

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Speaking to the BBC at the late singer's residence in Alakia, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday, Mr Gbolabo said Toluwanisings slumped in the early hours of Wednesday.

He said he was away when the incident occurred but received a call about the singer's condition. He later arrived at the residence and joined others who tried to rescue him.

He said: "They carried him and tried everything to save him. At every hospital he was taken to, some said the doctors were on strike, some said the doctors weren't on the ground, and some said they couldn't admit him.

"That is what happened. We tried our best to save him, with prayers and everything. We took him to seven to eight hospitals in Ibadan, Oyo State. But God said it was his time."

He's fine

Mr Gbolabo further said Toluwanisings showed no signs of illness before he suddenly slumped, adding that the singer was in good health.

He said the singer's band members and others were waiting for his family to arrive before deciding on the next course of action.

"The next step is for the family members who are already here, so we are doing everything together. He is in the mortuary once the family finishes its meeting.

"We will do whatever they agree on. Some of them are not here yet, and they have not done the necessary things," said Mr Gbolabo.

Backstory

This newspaper earlier reported that news of Toluwanisings' death emerged on social media on Wednesday afternoon, leaving fans worried and uncertain until his family confirmed the reports.

Following the confirmation, colleagues, friends and fans took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the late singer.

Toluwanisings was a gospel singer, songwriter and music minister known for his energetic praise sessions and worship songs infused with Yoruba influences.

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Some of his well-known songs include "Kabiyesi Olorun Ayo", "Unreserved Praise", "A Very Big God", "Onibuore", "Eleda" and "I'm Not Alone".

He developed a passion for music early on and began singing in church choirs before taking further steps toward a career in gospel music.

Throughout his career, he collaborated with gospel artistes, including Tosin Bee and Adeyinka Alaseyori.