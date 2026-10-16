Nigeria: Gospel Singer Toluwanisings Is Dead

His family confirmed his death.

Nigerian gospel singer Olayemi "Toluwanisings" Bolaji is dead.

News of his death circulated on social media on Wednesday afternoon, sparking concern and uncertainty among his fans before his family confirmed the development.

In a statement posted on his Instagram page, the family disclosed that the singer died in the early hours of Wednesday.

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The family did not disclose the cause or location of the singer's death but expressed deep sorrow over his passing.

"A dearly loved husband, family member, and gospel minister. Please keep his wife, family, and loved ones in your prayers during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family in due course", the statement read.

Tributes

Tributes have continued to pour in for Toluwanisings following his family's confirmation of his death, with friends, colleagues and fans expressing grief over his passing.

Among those who have paid tribute are actor Rotimi Salami, Olamide "Dele Omo Woli" Mayungbe, comedian and content creator Ayo "Woli Agba" Ajewole, and Boye Best.

Woli Agba described the singer's death as a midday sunset, likening his sudden departure to a unique voice that dropped the microphone and left the stage without warning.

He said the news was painful and heartbreaking.

"A voice that brought joy, touched souls, and made beautiful memories has gone silent too soon. Life can be so unpredictable; one moment, we are celebrating life, and the next, we are struggling to find the words to express our grief.

"Toluwanisings, your departure has left a painful void in the hearts of many. It is difficult to understand, and even more difficult to accept. Some departures leave us speechless, and this is one of them", he wrote.

Woli Agba prayed for God to grant comfort and strength to Toluwanising's family, friends, colleagues, fans and everyone who was touched by his life.

Expressing shock over the singer's death, the comedian said he never imagined he would be writing a farewell message to him. He urged the late singer to join the angels in song.

"May He grant us the strength to bear this painful loss, and may the beautiful memories you leave behind bring comfort in this season of sorrow."

Toluwanisings

Toluwanisings was a gospel singer, songwriter and music minister who built a following with his lively praise songs and Yoruba-influenced worship music.

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His popular recordings include "Kabiyesi Olorun Ayo", "Unreserved Praise", "A Very Big God", "Onibuore", "Eleda" and "I'm Not Alone."

He developed an interest in music as a child and began singing in church choirs before pursuing his passion further.

Over the years, he has worked with gospel musicians such as Tosin Bee and Adeyinka Alaseyori. His sound blends traditional Nigerian gospel elements with contemporary styles, attracting listeners on social media and streaming platforms.

In July 2026, Toluwanisings and members of his music crew survived a road accident involving their bus and a fully loaded trailer while returning from a gospel ministration.

The singer shared the incident on Instagram, posting photographs showing the damage to their bus.

"We survived what could have claimed our lives. My Israel will never die in the hands of Pharaoh. When the enemy comes like a flood, the Spirit of the Lord will raise a standard against them!

"This is how my team and I could have been completely crushed by a fully loaded trailer on our way back from a ministration this morning," he wrote on Instagram.

He is survived by a wife and two children.