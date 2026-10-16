Nigeria: Toluwanisings - 'He Was Never Sick' - Personal Assistant to Late Gospel Singer Recounts His Final Moments

The personal assistant to late gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, has recounted the circumstances surrounding the musician's death, saying he showed no signs of illness before he suddenly slumped.

While speaking with LEADERSHIP , the assistant, Babadunni Gbolabo, disclosed that the singer was rushed to between seven and eight hospitals in Ibadan, Oyo State, after he slumped, but efforts to save his life were unsuccessful.

According to him, those around the singer initially attempted to revive him before taking him to hospitals for emergency medical attention.

"He was not sick. He showed no signs of illness before he suddenly slumped," Gbolabo said while recounting the events leading to the singer's death on Thursday.

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He added that the family was still meeting to determine the next steps, asking journalists to respect their decision to restrict media access to the residence for the time being.

"We do not allow media presence for now. The family members are still meeting, after which they will brief the media," he said.

Meanwhile, residents and associates of the late singer have expressed shock and sadness over his sudden death, describing him as someone who appeared healthy and active shortly before the incident.

A resident, Adeduntan Olukoya, who said he had known Toluwanisings for close to five years, expressed disbelief over the singer's death.

Olukoya also lamented the reported difficulty in securing medical attention for the singer, alleging that he was taken to several hospitals after he slumped but was not promptly attended to.

He urged members of the public, particularly entertainers, to take routine medical check-ups and blood pressure screenings seriously.

Another resident, Mrs Oluwafunmilayo Ademola, said she was shocked by the news, noting that the singer had recently performed at a live worship event and appeared active.

She also expressed concern over the circumstances surrounding his death, particularly reports that he was taken to multiple hospitals while those around him sought emergency care.

The singer's death has left family members, neighbours and associates mourning, as they await further information from the family on funeral arrangements.