Africa: All of Africa Today - October 16, 2026

UK Threatens Visa Ban on Eritreans Over Deportation Dispute

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has threatened to ban all Eritrean nationals from entering the UK unless the East African country agrees to accept more of its citizens facing deportation, including foreign national offenders. Initial measures, which took effect, restrict Eritrean diplomats from travelling more than 60km outside London without permission. The UK will also stop fast-track visas for VIPs. Eritrea has condemned the move as a political gimmick, accusing the UK of failing to engage in meaningful dialogue and disputing claims about cooperation on returns. The UK government maintains that Eritrea withdrew its cooperation earlier this year. However, migration experts have questioned whether the restrictions will be effective. They said that many Eritrean asylum seekers qualify for protection because of repression and forced military conscription in their home country.

DR Congo Ebola Outbreak Response Progresses in Bunia



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Efforts to contain the Democratic Republic of Congo's worst-ever Ebola outbreak are showing progress in Bunia, Ituri province, where health workers are intensifying community awareness campaigns and home visits to encourage residents to seek medical care. The outbreak has reportedly killed more than 4,000 people in five months. It was declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization. Fear of infection and misinformation have disrupted healthcare services, particularly maternity care, with maternal deaths in Bunia rising from an average of three to almost five a week, according to health officials. UNICEF has established 12 nurseries linked to health facilities to care for children separated from parents receiving Ebola treatment. Survivors are helping support vulnerable children. Despite improvements in community trust and healthcare attendance, the outbreak continues in other areas, where armed-group activity and insufficient humanitarian funding are hampering response efforts.

China Outlines Four Principles to Resolve Conflicts Across Africa

Chinese President Xi Jinping has outlined four principles for resolving conflicts in Africa. He has called for African-led solutions, respect for national sovereignty, an end to hostilities and efforts to address the root causes of insecurity. Speaking during a meeting with Togo's President of the Council of Ministers, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, in Beijing on October 13, Xi said African people should remain central to decisions affecting the continent. He urged parties involved in conflict resolution to respect the United Nations Charter, pursue dialogue and compromise, and combine immediate security measures with long-term development planning. His remarks come as several African regions, including Sudan, the Great Lakes region and the Horn of Africa, continue to face conflict and security challenges. The two leaders also agreed to strengthen China-Togo relations through cooperation in trade, infrastructure, renewable energy, digital technology and industrialisation. Xi encouraged Togo to take advantage of China's zero-tariff arrangements for African products.

Kenya Reflects on Raila Odinga Legacy One Year After His Death

One year after former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga's death, his legacy continues to shape debates about democracy, constitutional reform and the future of opposition politics. Odinga spent decades campaigning for multiparty democracy and played a significant role in Kenya's political reforms, including the adoption of the 2010 Constitution. His supporters credit him with promoting reconciliation and institutional change. His political alliances with former foes, critics said, diluted the opposition's ability to hold the government to account. His Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party's future has also been in the spotlight, with party leaders warning it is in danger of losing its identity and support among ordinary Kenyans. His daughter Winnie Odinga has declared interest in the Nairobi Senate seat in the upcoming 2027 polls. As younger generations reflect on his contribution, questions remain over whether Kenya's political institutions and opposition parties will uphold the democratic principles associated with his legacy.

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Nigerian Gospel Singer Toluwanisings Dies at 41

Nigerian gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, has died at the age of 41. In a statement shared on his Instagram account, the family asked fans to remember his wife, children and relatives in their prayers. Toluwanisings was known for his powerful vocals and energetic praise performances, with popular songs including Unreserved Praise, A Very Big God, Onibuore, E Lagbara and Owo Re Meji Meji. News of his death prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans, fellow musicians and public figures, including lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi and comedian Woli Agba, who had previously called for prayers for the singer. His death comes months after he was involved in a road accident alongside members of his band. The family said funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.